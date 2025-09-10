  • home icon
  "Rude to post something so hot" - MLB wives swoon over Cody Bellinger's wife Chase's "moment of glam" in white bralette

"Rude to post something so hot" - MLB wives swoon over Cody Bellinger's wife Chase's "moment of glam" in white bralette

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 10, 2025 04:33 GMT
&quot;Rude to post something so hot&quot; - MLB wives swoon over Cody Bellinger
"Rude to post something so hot" - MLB wives swoon over Cody Bellinger's wife Chase's "moment of glam" in white bralette.

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, is a Bahamian model and, therefore, her fashion game is always top-notch. Her latest glammed-up look is driving attention among fellow baseball wives and girlfriends.

On Tuesday, Chase stunned in a white bralette paired with glowing makeup done by NYC-based makeup artist Toland Makeup. Moreover, her ponytail was styled by hairstylist Hayley Logan. Chase gave credit to both of them while sharing her look.

"Just a moment for the glam🫶🏽 @tolandmakeup @haylesloganhair" she captioned the post.
Chase's look drew reactions from several MLB partners. Former teammate and Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie commented:

"Absolutely 🔥🔥"

Former Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes' wife Nicole reacted:

"ok perfect."

Former teammate and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife Madisyn wrote:

"Insta wasn’t ready for this one"

Madisyn also added another comment, writing:

"Kind of rude to post something this hot when I’m so pregnant tho."
Former first-round pick Cole Tucker's wife and actress Vanessa Hudgens wrote:

"Stun"

Teammate Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, commented:

"Holy freaking smokes."
Comments section

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase triumphed in modeling career after harsh rejection

Earlier in July, during an appearance on Justin Turner's wife Kourtney's podcast, Chase opened up about a pivotal moment in her early modeling career.

At just 13 years old, Chase was approached in Sydney by a scout who connected her with five modeling agencies back in New York. But when she arrived to the States, she faced harsh rejections.

"Boy, did New York humble me," Chase said. "I went in, my first meeting, I'll never forget, they were like 'your hips are too big and you're short'. The next agency I went to, they're like 'your nose is a little too big for your face.' It was crazy. Another one said, 'come back when you're taller.' That was basically four of them, and the last one I was beaten down, my excitement and enthusiasm, that was all like a zero."

Finally, it was IMG Academy who gave her an opportunity, offering her a contract after just one meeting. This paved her path for a successful modeling career, landing her campaigns with Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline, Urban Outfitters, and even a feature in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
