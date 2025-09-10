"Rude to post something so hot" - MLB wives swoon over Cody Bellinger's wife Chase's "moment of glam" in white bralette

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, is a Bahamian model and, therefore, her fashion game is always top-notch. Her latest glammed-up look is driving attention among fellow baseball wives and girlfriends.On Tuesday, Chase stunned in a white bralette paired with glowing makeup done by NYC-based makeup artist Toland Makeup. Moreover, her ponytail was styled by hairstylist Hayley Logan. Chase gave credit to both of them while sharing her look.&quot;Just a moment for the glam🫶🏽 @tolandmakeup @haylesloganhair&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChase's look drew reactions from several MLB partners. Former teammate and Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie commented:&quot;Absolutely 🔥🔥&quot;Former Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes' wife Nicole reacted:&quot;ok perfect.&quot;Former teammate and Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife Madisyn wrote:&quot;Insta wasn’t ready for this one&quot;Madisyn also added another comment, writing:&quot;Kind of rude to post something this hot when I’m so pregnant tho.&quot;Former first-round pick Cole Tucker's wife and actress Vanessa Hudgens wrote:&quot;Stun&quot;Teammate Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, commented:&quot;Holy freaking smokes.&quot;Comments sectionCody Bellinger's wife Chase triumphed in modeling career after harsh rejectionEarlier in July, during an appearance on Justin Turner's wife Kourtney's podcast, Chase opened up about a pivotal moment in her early modeling career.At just 13 years old, Chase was approached in Sydney by a scout who connected her with five modeling agencies back in New York. But when she arrived to the States, she faced harsh rejections.&quot;Boy, did New York humble me,&quot; Chase said. &quot;I went in, my first meeting, I'll never forget, they were like 'your hips are too big and you're short'. The next agency I went to, they're like 'your nose is a little too big for your face.' It was crazy. Another one said, 'come back when you're taller.' That was basically four of them, and the last one I was beaten down, my excitement and enthusiasm, that was all like a zero.&quot;Finally, it was IMG Academy who gave her an opportunity, offering her a contract after just one meeting. This paved her path for a successful modeling career, landing her campaigns with Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline, Urban Outfitters, and even a feature in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.