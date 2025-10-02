  • home icon
  Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett turns heads at Yankee Stadium in a white crop top and blue jeans

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 02, 2025 18:02 GMT
Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One - Source: Getty
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, attended the Yankees' Wildcard Game 2 on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox with a 4-3 score at Yankee Stadium.

Elle posted a photo from Yankee Stadium in an Instagram post on Thursday. She was wearing a white crop top layered with a Yankees jacket and denim jeans. To finish off her look, she tied a high ponytail and posed in the stands.

"wooooohoooo," Elle captioned the post.
Five days ago, Elle also shared a series of images from a sauna visit to buying cookies. The carousel features photos like a fruit platter and an after-image from the sauna. She also added an image of reading a book on brain waves, from Coherence to Incoherence.

"Well yes," Elle captioned.
In 2023, Elle confirmed in a TikTok interview that she was a student, and three months prior, she moved to New York City from Maine. She is pursuing her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Technology and is expected to finish in 2027.

Anthony Volpe and his girlfriend,Elle, attended the Carlos Rodón Foundation event

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One - Source: Getty
Together, Volpe and Elle were spotted at a silent auction orchestrated by the Carlos Rodón Foundation in Greenwich, Conn, on September 8. The event was dedicated to helping families on their journey through IVF. The foundation was founded by Carlos and his wife, Ashley.

Elle donned a designer nude-tone dress while Volpe was in a tailored suit. The couple posed with Rodón and his wife as the Yankees' official X platform shared the video.

The caption reads,

"Anthony Volpe arrives at the Carlos Rodón Foundation event!"

Elle is a social media influencer as she has a blue tick on Instagram with 15k followers on her Instagram. She actively posts content about her lifestyle. On the plate, Anthony Volpe has emerged as the Yankees' young star with a steady power surge at the plate. His batting average is .212 with 19 home runs and 72 RBIs so far in the 2025 season.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

