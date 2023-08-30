Yankees fans started accolading Anthony Volpe as he is extremely close to the 20-20 season. Volpe proclaimed a solo home run which marked a total of 6 hits from the team Yankees.

Volpe hit his 19th home run of this season against the Tigers. The exit velocity of the hit made by Anthony Volpe was 108.4 MPH. It was a celebrated hit witnessed by Volpe fans. In the last seven games, the 22-year-old player has made two home runs and five hits.

The fans started celebrating his hit and accolades by posting multiple comments on the Twitter posts.

Anthony Volpe is closed to the 20-20 season. However, one fan wishes to see him be a 30 homers and 30 stolen bases players (30-30) in the upcoming season. The fan wrote,

"Anthony Volpe should be a 30 homer and 30 stolen base player by next season.#thirtythirty"

One fan honored him as the best Yankee middle infielder to homer. According to this fan, Volpe was the best middle infielder to homer in the match played yesterday. He wrote,

"Best Yankee middle infielder to homer tonight"

Volpe indeed played excellent as of late. A fan believes that Volpe has been a good player in recent times. He wrote,

"He’s been so good as of late"

It is true that Volpe is likely to become 20 homer and 20 stolen base player this season. Owing to this, a fan wrote,

"He’ll be at 20 homers in no time"

A fan expected more of Volpe as a rookie. He stated,

"20/20 season and more as a rookie"

One fan illustrated his love for the team Yankees after the historic home run hit by Volpes. He wrote,

"My reply? Very simple! I LOVE THE NEW YORK YANKEES!!!!"

Volpe is expected to hit one homer in order to become the 20th homer of the season. A fan stated that Volpe's solo hit has made him the 19th homer of the season and he is just one homer away to become the 20th homer. The fan stated,

"Volpe. Solo Shot. 19th Homer of the season.20th Homer. need 1 Homer."

Fans also want to see Dominguez and Wells after the hit scored by Volpe. The fans said,

"LETS GO (call up Dominguez and Wells)"

Anthony Volpe is one homer away from becoming the 20th homer of this season

Volpe needs one homer to become the 20th homer of this season. Fans are expecting to complete that one very soon and mark the 30 homers by next season. Volpe is currently at No. 5 prospects and is currently considered a front-runner after the commendable spring training. MLB fans also wish to see him as the top prospect for Volpe.