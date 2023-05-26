After starting the season sharp, New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has hit the rookie slump. He's 1-19 with eight strikeouts and just one walk throughout his last five games.

When they committed to him this season, the Bronx Bombers knew they would have some growing pains with the young shortstop. Still, it hasn't stopped some in the fanbase from worrying if he's the right man for the job going forward.

Talkin' Jake and Jomboy from Talkin' Yanks are concerned with Volpe's recent rough stretch. The lack of hitting and an inconsistent arm at shortstop worries them.

While he has had moments where he's been the hero, he's hitting .199 at the plate with a .284 OBP through 181 at-bats. Given the Yankees' opportunity to contend for a World Series, they wonder if a better option exists.

"Lmfao? Brain dead take," one fan tweeted.

"He is going to be fine," another fan tweeted.

Some New York Yankees fans disagree with the concerns around Anthony Volpe. They believe he will find himself soon. He's only 52 games into his MLB career, and some struggles are to be expected.

Fans aren't too worried about the rookie's slump at the plate. They want to see the team stick with him and let him develop. They don't see a better alternative than letting Volpe find himself.

New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe has work to do in the box

Playing for the New York Yankees is not an easy place to play when you're struggling. Luckily for Anthony Volpe, he's a rookie, and the fanbase gives him a longer leash than most.

That leash will become shorter if he doesn't turn it around soon. Only getting on base twice in the last five games isn't ideal. Volpe must do whatever it takes to get on base and use his speed.

Volpe must cut down on his strikeouts as well. He's got 62 to his name, which leads all shortstops and ranks him sixth in the entire league. He's pressing at the plate, and that's not helping him.

Volpe also isn't getting any help. He has a hard contact rate of 54%. When he hits the ball, he hits it on the nose, but right at the fielders.

With how the team has looked this month, a World Series contention is in the picture, but they'll need everyone clicking. Hopefully, Volpe can figure it out at the plate and turn it around soon.

