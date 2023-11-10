New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe capped off his season with a Gold Glove Award, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to take home the award.

Volpe beat out some stiff competition to win the award, too, edging Corey Seager and Carlos Correa. Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson won it for the NL side.

Speaking to reporters, Anthony Volpe could not hide how important winning this award meant to him. However, compared to the great Derek Jeter, who also won a Gold Glove, Volpe could not help but mention teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

"I gotta shout out IKF. He won one, too," Volpe said. "He played shortstop last year."

IKF was a Gold Glove Award winner during the 2020 season when he was a member of the Texas Rangers. However, he was awarded the award as a third baseman at the time.

Despite winning the award, Volpe could not help but mention the Yankees' failed season. He understands the standards set in place for this team and is ready to meet those standards in 2024.

Anthony Volpe set on becoming a better hitter to help the Yankees

Anthony Volpe had a fair share of struggles offensively. The rookie hit .209/.283/.383 with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He had problems making contact, but that is to be expected for many rookies.

Expect the Gold Glove Award winner to spend his offseason in the cages and working on his craft. As the cornerstone shortstop for the team moving forward, he knows a lot is riding on his shoulders.

Speaking of offense, that is an area the team will be looking to upgrade. One player that they are interested in is slugger Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is coming off an excellent season with the Chicago Cubs and would be a left-handed bat the Bronx Bombers need.

Another player that the team is highly interested in is Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He is the best pitcher on the open market, and that is an area the team needs to upgrade. Their rotation was a killer for them during the 2023 season.

During the offseason, the front office will undoubtedly be busy over the next few months. They must bring this team back to glory, or the fanbase will become unglued.