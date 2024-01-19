"Any move like this puts them over the edge" - MLB insider makes Astros' case for coveted closer Josh Hader

The Houston Astros are reportedly in pursuit of star free agent Josh Hader, who is one of the best closers in the game. This move would strengthen the Astros' roster, driving them closer to another World Series title. Josh Hader is a five-time All-Star, a three-time Reliever of the Year and a one-time NL saves leader.

Former MLB first baseman and analyst Xavier Scruggs expressed his honest view on the potential acquisition of Hader by the Astros on MLB Network Radio. He said:

“The Astros to me, they're already such a well-put-together roster, any move like this to me kind of puts them over the edge, put some over the hump. This is a team that even though they didn't have the same regular season that they have, and the dominance that they had previously, still got to Game 7 of the ALCS, one game from the World Series.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scruggs acknowledged that the Astros already have a robust roster, emphasizing their strength and ability to reach Game 7 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) despite performing below expectations in the regular season. He pointed out that the Astros is known for their dominance, and with the addition of a player like Josh Hader, it could push them over the hump.

Josh Hader could be the missing piece to the puzzle for the Astros

Josh Hader has won his second consecutive NL Reliever of the Year Award. He began the 2020 season with 12 consecutive hitless appearances, the longest such streak in major league history. Hader finished the season with a 3.79 ERA and an NL-leading 13 saves in 15 chances.

Scruggs said that the timing of making a move in this offseason market is crucial, and it is a very good opportunity for the Astros to improve their roster for the upcoming season. Adding a pitcher as talented as Hader could make the Astros bullpen stronger and perform well even in critical situations.

Although the Astros have a solid closer in Ryan Pressly, adding another coveted closer like Josh Hader would make the team a formidable force in Major League Baseball. Scruggs also emphasized that it is significant to have a dominant closer in the ninth inning, especially when combined with the best relievers that the Astros have, Pressly and Bryan Abreu.

Scruggs believes that the Astros are a perfect match for Hader, and adding him to their bullpen would put them over the edge for winning another championship.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.