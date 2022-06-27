"Anyone that thinks he shouldn’t be in is insane" "If you can’t get in for roids you shouldn’t get in for cheating" - MLB fans in fiery debate over Houston Astros star Jose Altuve's Hall of Fame odds

Jose Altuve is having another tremendous season with the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, fans around the MLB are arguing over his Hall of Fame eligibility. Being enshrined at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown is the ultimate honor for any player, in part due to its exclusivity.

Jose Altuve will likely end his career with statistics that qualify him for enshrinement in the hallowed halls, but controversy might stop him. The Houston Astros had a well-documented cheating system that they used to win the World Series in 2017. The scandal rocked the baseball world.

Bob Nightengale was the one who got this debate started by making this post to Twitter.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Sometime next year, Jose Altuve is likely to rack up career hit No. 2,000 and career homer No. 200. baseball-reference.com/players/a/altu… Sometime next year, Jose Altuve is likely to rack up career hit No. 2,000 and career homer No. 200. baseball-reference.com/players/a/altu… Jose Altuve, who homered again today, certainly is putting up numbers that could lead to Cooperstown, and yes, ignite debate. twitter.com/buster_espn/st… Jose Altuve, who homered again today, certainly is putting up numbers that could lead to Cooperstown, and yes, ignite debate. twitter.com/buster_espn/st…

Fans were quick to voice their opinions, with their takes falling on wildly different sides of the argument.

Nicholas Murgolo @murgolon @BNightengale Ignite debate? Anyone that thinks he shouldn’t be in is insane @BNightengale Ignite debate? Anyone that thinks he shouldn’t be in is insane

This fan takes the opposite stance, citing the Hall of Fame’s refusal to induct players who used performance enhancing drugs.

Nick @Nickgee111 @BNightengale If you can’t get in for roids you shouldn’t get in for cheating @BNightengale If you can’t get in for roids you shouldn’t get in for cheating

This debate ignited a passionate response from many MLB fans, showing that this discussion is far from settled.

MLB fans debate Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve's Hall of Fame qualifications

Jose Altuve during Houston Astros v New York Yankees

Jose Altuve is a very interesting case because he did not actually take part in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing system. This is a fact overlooked by many who do not believe it, but there is no evidence to suggest that he used the system.

Ben Verlander made sure to point this out via a tweet.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander



Jose Altuve. Josh Reddick. Tony Kemp. @BNightengale For anyone that is unaware. Jose Altuve was 1 of 3 players on the Astros that didn’t use the system. Those are facts. Don’t shoot the messenger.Jose Altuve. Josh Reddick. Tony Kemp. @BNightengale For anyone that is unaware. Jose Altuve was 1 of 3 players on the Astros that didn’t use the system. Those are facts. Don’t shoot the messenger. Jose Altuve. Josh Reddick. Tony Kemp.

Then, the question becomes, did he know about the system? And if he did, why did he not stop it? Some would argue that knowing about the system and not reporting it is being complicit. Therefore, he is accountable for it.

This fan believes the voters will overlook his role in the scandal, but does not think they should.

Lafreniere For MVP @Laf4MVP @BNightengale He will get in the Hall of Fame but he definitely shouldn’t @BNightengale He will get in the Hall of Fame but he definitely shouldn’t

This fan argues that, if the San Francisco Giants legend and home run king Barry Bonds can't get in, neither will Jose Altuve.

This MLB fan sees the discussion as already being over.

This fan makes an interesting point on the connection between steroid era stars and Jose Altuve.

Alexander M @SoxSideIrish99 @BNightengale The difference in the steroid debate vs what the Astro’s did will be in the veterans opinions. Bonds, Clemens, and probably Sosa are gonna get into the HOF with the veterans commission in December. Altuve won’t come close. @BNightengale The difference in the steroid debate vs what the Astro’s did will be in the veterans opinions. Bonds, Clemens, and probably Sosa are gonna get into the HOF with the veterans commission in December. Altuve won’t come close.

Yet another fan who echoes the sentiment that the case is already closed.

IH @IHNYC3 @BNightengale Hes going to make it easily @BNightengale Hes going to make it easily

The MLB is perfect for unique debates like this, with so much history and precedent involved. Jose Altuve will almost certainly earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, but it remains unclear as to whether he will be given that spot.

