"Apparently, AI knows what hair color suits you" Olivia Dunne goes rogue with AI hair experiment and flaunts striking maroon shade on TikTok

Olivia Dunne, the LSU Tigers gymnast, is a famed celebrity and is the most followed NCAA athlete on social media. She diligently follows her training and maintains her social media handles for her fans. Now, she influences, combining her aptitude for gymnastics with her online popularity, thanks to her 14 million followers.

ChatGPT is the first thing that springs to mind when we think of artificial intelligence. However, technology is far more capable than just providing answers. According to Dunne's new TikTok, you should always ask AI for advice on hair color.

"AI knows what hair color suits you best. Well, this is different" - Livvy

The video shows Olivia's blonde colored hair mellowing down and a rich mahogany brown color covering her hair, changing her overall look completely. Dunne has previously shared some AI-infused hair videos, but the latest one shows her hair changing color pretty well.

Many claimed that Dunne would always look fantastic, with one person remarking,

"We all know you could pull off every color."

The 21-year-old has also demonstrated that using an AI-generated filter to select your new hair color can be ideal if you're hesitant about your hair color.

"Celebrity gymnast Olivia Dunne posts fun looks changing hair and eye colors, Livvy fans show love" - cweb

Olivia Dunne is currently dating ace pitcher Paul Skenes

The former LSU pitcher helped the Tigers win the College World Series this year. He was later selected as the Pirates' first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. A $9.2 million bonus—a record—was part of Skenes' contract.

Olivia Dunne, who has 14 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, was regarded as the most valuable female collegiate athlete of the previous year. She also has a seven-figure endorsement agreement.

Because Dunne's flatmate, Elena Marenas, was dating Skenes' closest friend from LSU, the two followed in the footsteps of their roommates.

"The LSU gymnast and MLB player Paul Skenes are the ultimate power couple" - SI_Swimsuit

Skenes is a pitcher with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders at present. MLB.com projects that, although he is still in the minors, he will make it to the majors in 2024.

