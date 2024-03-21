“Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” - Astros star Alex Bregman captures adorable moment as son Knox peacefully sleeps clutching tiny baseball bat 

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman captured a heartwarming moment of his son Knox sleeping peacefully while clutching a tiny baseball bat in his hand. The father-son duo spend a lot of time together, and baby Knox has been a permanent attendee at all of the Houston Astros' spring league games.

Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, always makes it a point to take her son to most of his father's baseball games. Bregman's story on Instagram was captioned:

"Apple doesn't fall fall from the tree" - abreg_1

Screenshot from Alex Bregman's story on Instagram

Knox has been seen many times along with his father in the Astros' Spring Training. Bregman's son was observed running around the bases like a serious baserunner and intermingling with other Houston stars with a small baseball bat in his hand, trying to mimic his father's swing.

Bregman and his wife Reagan Elizabeth started dating in July 2019, after which he popped the question in January 2020, and the couple got married in front of their friends and family 11 months later, in December 2020. The couple welcomed baby Knox two years later, in 2022, and since then, the happy family of three has been spending some quality time together.

Astros could lure Blake Snell after 2024 season, provided they dump Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman hasn't had any advancements in his contract extension talks with the Astros this past offseason, and Blake Snell only recently signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, which involves an opt-out clause after the first year if he chooses to activate the same.

Bregman will hit free agency post the 2024 season, per Houston Astros GM Dana Brown. While he reaffirmed the organization is going after the star third baseman in free agency next offseason, the task could be difficult since an array of ballclubs are already keeping their eyes on Bregman as a permanent fix for their third base.

Losing Bregman couldn't be all that bad for the Astros, as they would have a chance to lure in Blake Snell with the money that they can save on the payroll by parting ways with Bregman next offseason.

And while it's a longshot, it's certainly achievable for the club who signed the best closer of the game this past winter to go after the incumbent NL Cy Young Award winner in the next.

