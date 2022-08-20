"Apple+ stream is garbage once again" "Literally f*****g up the first play of the game" - New York Yankees fans share their hate for Apple TV+ after commentator confuses Oswaldo Cabrera for Aaron Judge

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are being featured on Apple TV+ for their Friday night coverage. This broadcast offers a unique broadcast and viewing option for people who have Apple TV+. Since its debut earlier this year, it has received nothing but heavy criticism.

"Oswaldo-no-no-no" - New York Yankees

On the first pitch of the game, Lourdes Gurriel thought he had a solo homer before rookie Oswaldo Cabrera brought it back into the yard. Making his first start in right field tonight, Cabrera made a highlight worthy play. With all of the excitement, there seems to be some confusion in the broadcast booth.

"Pushes Judge back to the wall, he leaps and he makes the catch!"

The team in the booth mistook Cabrera for All-Star Aaron Judge. They quickly corrected their mistake. Judge, who has been on an absolute tear this season, has spent the majority of his time in center field for New York. To the booth's credit, Judge did play right field Thursday night.

Jámes @Jimmyd0ran @Yankees “Pushes Judge back to the wall” as if that isn’t Oswaldo in RF. Apple+ stream is garbage once again. @Yankees “Pushes Judge back to the wall” as if that isn’t Oswaldo in RF. Apple+ stream is garbage once again.

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt @Yankees @AppleTVPlus literally fucking up the first play of the game lol can’t make this stuff up folks @Yankees @AppleTVPlus literally fucking up the first play of the game lol can’t make this stuff up folks

New York fans were seemingly upset with the mistake that started off the broadcast. With a broadcast that is behind a large paywall, the consumer is hoping for a more polished product. New York fans are used to a great broadcast booth within the YES Network. Not wanting to put up with the subpar Apple+ broadcast, some fans decided to enjoy the game in different ways.

New York Yankees fans quickly grew tired of this subpar booth and decided to listen to the broadcast on the radio while other fans were upset they were missing the game

Fat Gerrit Cole @NYYfan2442 @Yankees These announcers don’t even know who’s in right, what a joke of a broadcast @Yankees These announcers don’t even know who’s in right, what a joke of a broadcast

Andre Cue @Why_7600 @NYYfan2442 @Yankees Agreed!! Gonna watch the rest of the game on Mute and listen to the radio… @NYYfan2442 @Yankees Agreed!! Gonna watch the rest of the game on Mute and listen to the radio…

With many of these sports making deals with different subscription-based services, it can be frustrating when you can't watch your favorite team. As Thursday Night Football moves to Amazon Prime, it seems like every streaming service has its own deal with a professional league. With Apple TV, they only broadcast each of the teams a couple of times. It's not worth it for most fans to purchase the subscription for the whole season.

New York Yankees Oswaldo Cabrera hustles around the bases in a game vs the Blue Jays

While the New York Yankees have been on a slide as of late, their fans have been growing impatient. The team has had a lackluster offense and subpar pitching over the last two months. With Giancarlo Stanton nearing his return from injury, New York is hoping Cabrera can bring a boost to the club until he's healthy.

