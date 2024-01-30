"Are you choking" - Brooklyn restaurant serves Clayton Kershaw with hilarious comment highlighting Dodgers' postseason failures

Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed much success since being drafted seventh overall in the 2006 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a 10-time All-star, three-time Cy Young, five-time NL ERA, and three-time NL wins leader, to name a few accomplishments.

However, with all that success, Kershaw is glaringly known for his lackluster postseason performances. While holding a 210-92 record with a 2.48 lifetime ERA, the crafty lefty is 13-13 with a 4.49 ERA in the postseason.

His failure to perform in the postseason has led to many jokes across the league. One NYC Mexican restaurant took a shot at Kershaw in a hilarious choking hazard sign inside their diner, reported by Dodgers Way.

"Are you choking? read the sign.

The sign shows an image of Clayton Kershaw choking, with the poster showing different ways to resuscitate a person who is choking. It is safe to say this restaurant owner is not a fan of Kershaw and the Dodgers.

Has lackluster playoff performances and availability concerns hurt Clayton Kershaw's free agency?

There is no denying Clayton Kershaw's postseason struggles. It has become a cause of concern once October rolls around, which could be why the veteran lefty is still on the open market.

Kershaw became a free agent following the 2023 season. With tons of big-time names also on the open market, many were not expecting many teams to be interested immediately.

Spring training is right around the corner, and it seems Kershaw's market has come down to the Dodgers and Rangers. The Dodgers would love to re-sign him, while the Rangers are looking to add to their rotation with the possibility of Jordan Montgomery signing elsewhere.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal joined Fooul Territory TV to discuss the free agent's future.

"He probably won't be available until after the All-Star break" stated Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reveals another major caveat in Kershaw's free agency: his availability. After the season, he underwent surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his shoulder. he is not expected to return to the mound until after the All-Star break.

Given everything, there is no surprise that he has not signed a contract yet. However, he could decide soon with the season right around the corner. Will he return to the Dodgers to finish his career, or will he start a new venture elsewhere?

