"Are you not entertained?" - Orioles fans fired up as offense stays hot with nine-run sixth inning against the Angels 

The Baltimore Orioles got off to a fantastic start to the season on Thursday. They took down the Los Angeles Angels in dominating fashion, beating them 11-3 and outhitting the club 10-2.

Game 2 of the series was held on Saturday, and Baltimore picked up right where they left off. After plating three runs across the board in the first three innings, the O's exploded for a nine-run inning in the sixth.

Baltimore hit around in the sixth inning, causing the Angels to crumble. The Angels went through three pitchers before finally escaping the inning, putting them in quite the hole.

Orioles fans could not be happier with the start they have seen from their club. After winning the American League East last year, they have high expectations for their team this season.

"Are you not entertained?" one fan posted.

"The rest of the league better take notice" another fan posted.

While they are playing the Angels, the numbers they are putting up are still impressive. It will be tough to keep this team down if this is the way their offense is starting the season.

From offense to pitching, this Orioles squad is exciting

Baltimore Orioles - Corbin Burnes (Image via Getty)

The Baltimore Orioles knew they needed to add to their roster over the offseason. Many other American League East teams had improved, including the New York Yankees.

The Yanks added stars like Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman to their roster over the winter. Baltimore, not to be outdone, added a frontline starter in Corbin Burnes.

Burnes made his first start with the club on Thursday and did not disappoint. He went six innings, giving up just one run on a solo home run by Mike Trout while striking out 11. That was the only hit he gave up during his debut.

However, Burnes is not the only starter in that rotation that is an exciting one to watch. Grayson Rodriguez, the youngest pitcher in the rotation, is expected to have a big year this season.

Offensively, the team can hurt you in more ways than one. They have great speed with guys like Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins and have sluggers who easily take balls deep, like Anthony Santander.

Baltimore will be a tough team to take down in a series. Do not be surprised if they continue this offensive explosion for much of the year.

