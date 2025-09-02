  • home icon
  • “Are you f****** kidding me?” - Marlins manager loses his cool at infielder Xavier Edwards’ ejection over questionable call 

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:34 GMT
MLB: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
Marlins manager loses his cool at infielder Xavier Edwards’ ejection over questionable call - Source: Imagn

After second baseman Xavier Edwards was ejected early in Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough didn’t hold back. He delivered a profanity-laced tirade toward home plate umpire Brennan Miller.

In the first inning, Edwards questioned the strike call on a breaking ball before grounding out after a 1–1 count. He continued his protest post that. Moments later, Miller was done with Edwards persistently going at him over the call, resulting in the Marlins star's immediate ejection.

Seeing his leadoff hitter getting thrown out this early in the game, McCullough entered the diamond and had a heated discussion with Miller. As captured on a hot mic, McCullough said:

"A mother f**** major league player has something to say to you and you’re gonna throw him the f*** out for that? IN THE FIRST F****** INNING? Are you f*ing kidding me?"
Despite the verbal barrage from McCollough, Miller kept his calm and avoided ejecting the manager as well.

This is Clayton McCollough's first stint as a manager of an MLB team. He previously served as a coach for the LA Dodgers from 2021 to 2024.

Marlins offer rare glimpse of offense vs. Washington

As far as the game is concerned, the Marlins struggled offensively against Washington's Andrew Alvarez, who tossed a gem in his MLB debut. He only allowed one hit over five innings, helping the Nationals to a 2-0 win.

This was strange for the Marlins, who have comfortably scored in the last few games. In the four-game series against the New York Mets, they scored 32 runs.

On the other hand, both of Washington's runs came in the second inning against Marlins' ace Lake Bachar. Daylen Lile hit an RBI triple, followed by Andres Chaparro's RBI sac-fly.

With the loss, the Marlins slip to a 65-73 record and are now 9.0 games behind the final NL Wild Card spot. An incredible run given with other teams slumping might give them a chance to make it to October, but at the moment, that seems unlikely.

Edited by Veer Badani
