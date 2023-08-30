Are fans who attacked Ronald Acuna Jr. facing felony charges? Future of two arrested perpetrators examined

Atlanta Brave's victory over the Colorado Rockies was marred by controversy after star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was attacked by a couple of fans on Monday night.

The incident unfolded in the seventh inning, when two fans trespassed onto the field and the MVP contender was tackled onto the ground clumsily as they reportedly tried to take a selfie.

The Denver Police Department announced the arrest of the two local residents, who are facing charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace and are due to appear in court on September 27.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Both fans are likely to face a lifetime ban from MLB as the division does not take lightly people trespassing their way onto the field.

However, things might escalate to the next level if the Denver PD decides to press felony charges as they could've done serious damage to the Braves player. Acuña said through an interpreter:

“I was a little scared at first, I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything was OK. We’re all OK and I hope they’re OK.”

Ronaldo Acuna Jr. is headed for an unprecedented MLB milestone

The on-field ruckus overshadowed Acuna Jr.'s performance on the night as the four-time All-Star joined became only the fourth player with 25 or more homers and 60 or more steals in an MLB season.

He also struck his 29th home run of the season with a career-high four hits and five RBIs on the night and is in line to become the first player in MLB history to manage 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season.

The Braves registered a fifth win in their last six games on the back of Acuna Jr.'s outing. Manager Brian Snitker admitted the talent of the 25-year-old superstar after the victory.

“He’s a special, special player, a gifted young man,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Anything he’s going to do in this game is not going to surprise me. I just think he’s that talented.”