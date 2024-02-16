"Are they just going to patch every year with Mike Trout?" - MLB analyst targets Angels owner Arte Moreno over lack of offseason signings

The Angels, led by their All-Star and MVP player Mike Trout, are heading into the 2024 season without a big-name star to replace the vacancy left by Shohei Ohtani.

Sadly, the team's situation doesn't seem to be in their favor. MLB expert Ken Rosenthal has criticized Angels owner Arte Moreno for the incompetence that led the team into this situation.

“From the team on the field itself, there are all kinds of questions. What is their vision? Where are they going with this? Are they just going to patch every year with Mike Trout?” Rosenthal said on the “Foul Territory” show.

The LA Angels haven't made a playoff appearance since 2015 and lost their star player, Ohtani, to their city rivals, the Dodgers. Moreno has many unanswered questions but refused to speak to The Athletic, according to Sam Blum.

Mike Trout and Angels' future together is becoming questionable

Rosenthal is dissatisfied with Moreno for squandering the potential of a future Hall of Famer during his prime years. Despite delivering MVP-winning performances, Mike Trout remains without any postseason championships.

Trout may choose not to leave the club, despite the team's apparent state, due to his childhood idol.

“He's a guy who wants to be like his boyhood idol, Derek Jeter, and play his whole career with one team,” he added.

However, Rosenthal believes that Trout's patience may run out sooner than later. At that point, he should consider his future rather than remaining with the Angels.

“At what point does Mike Trout say, Enough of this,” Rosenthalsaid. “He's got to stay healthy and perform the way we know Mike Trout can in order to raise his trade value again. But it's just a lingering cloud over this franchise, his future.”

While their division rivals like the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros have bolstered their rosters with successful deals, the Angels will face more competition in 2024 to reach the playoffs.

