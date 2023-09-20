Are the Kansas City Royals relocating? Club releases statement suggesting delay in new ballpark plans

The Kansas City Royals will not be playing in Kauffman Stadium in the future, which has been their home for over 50 years. They released a press release stating that they were looking into a new lease and have had focused meetings as part of their "site evaluation process". They had already announced a new stadium plan, but now they're looking for a home for it.

They said:

"Although we will not have a site selected by the end of this month, we are more confident than ever that a world-class ballpark and surrounding district for entertainment, retail and housing will build on our region's momentum, serve our citizens well, and further establish Kansas City as a top tier destination for tourists."

This means that their original plans for a new home will almost certainly be delayed. The Royals also mentioned that the leaders in Jackson and Clay County are aware that the team, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs, needs clarity regarding this issue. They're moving forward with the new stadium plan and expect to vote in 2024.

This does not suggest that they're moving out of Kansas City, but that they are getting a new stadium at some point. Where that stadium will be remains to be seen.

Kansas City Royals are looking for a new stadium

The team is looking for a new home for their planned stadium, which has renderings. Their press release confirms that they want to start building a new stadium, and they would like to have a community vote on it by next year.

The Kansas City Royals are changing stadiums

They won't have a specific site in mind by next month, but they are dilligently pursuing all leads on this front. They're looking to a new lease with a new partner, which means Kauffman Stadium will be no more.

They'll begin building once they have a location and have secured the vote, so it won't be in the same spot. How far away it will be remains to be seen as well.

They stated that they would like to see Kansas City become a tourist hub with the new stadium, which means it will remain in the area and hopefully become a destination for baseball fans all across the world.