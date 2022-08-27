Are the New York Yankees contenders or pretenders in the battle for the 2022 World Series title?

After enduring a difficult August, the New York Yankees are getting back to their winning ways.

They have now won five in a row. Their lead at the top of the American League East has improved to 8.5 games.

Given how they started the season, the division title should have been wrapped up by now. They were on course to break the 2001 Seattle Mariners’ record for most wins in a single season (116). Their disastrous run following the All-Star break, however, won’t allow them to cross the 100-wins threshold.

It’s a relief for Yankees fans now that their team resembles more of a first-half juggernaut and less of a second-half disaster. With only six weeks to go, it’s unlikely that the Rays and the Blue Jays will be able to bridge the gap. So Aaron Boone’s team should easily clinch the AL East pennant.

In the best-case scenario, the New York Yankees could mathematically guarantee the division title by mid-September. They are guaranteed a postseason berth at this stage, but can they produce a postseason run?

If someone had asked this question in June, the answer would have been a resounding yes. Right now, the answer is still yes, but with less confidence.

How far can the New York Yankees go this season?

The New York Yankees have been hit hard by the injury bug this season. Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot about three weeks ago. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton was out for a month with an Achilles injury.

Both Carpenter and Stanton have been two of their best heavy-hitters and their absence has affected the Yankees’ offense. However, their pitching has been affected even more.

Luis Severino suffered a lat strain, which has completely messed up the Yankees’ starting rotation. They still have Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, but both have been vulnerable in recent weeks, especially Cole.

The remainder of their rotation is concerning, to say the least. Jameson Taillon isn't delivering as expected and deadline-day acquisition Frankie Montas has been far from his best while donning the pinstripes.

So after taking all of this into account, are the New York Yankees contenders or pretenders?

As long as they have Aaron Judge, they will always be contenders.

Judge is having the best season of his career and is the overwhelming favorite to clinch this year’s AL MVP title. Stanton is back, and Carpenter is expected to return in time for the postseason. If Cortes and Cole can deliver, and if Montas can find his best form, there is no reason for the Yankees to not go all the way.

