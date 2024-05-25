“Are you related to Angel Hernandez?”; “Umpires ruin the game” - MLB fans react as Bryce Harper gets ejected during Phillies vs. Rockies game 

Bryce Harper has always been the face of the Philadelphia Phillies for his exceptional style and competitive performance. He has played a significant part in the club's success for the 2024 season, as the right fielder is coming off a great run and his performances continue to impress Phillies fans.

However, Harper was ejected from the opening game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday. During the first inning, home plate umpire Brian Walsh tossed Harper while he merely conversed about a call. Harper was unhappy about a strike-two call, but his actions were seemingly normal.

Harper wasn't screaming or arguing, but simply talking to Walsh while removing his gloves. Yet, the umpire ejected the Phillies star.

Reacting to the ejection, MLB fans took to social media to condemn the umpire's decision.

Here's a look at some fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"Are you related to Angel Hernandez?" asked one fan.

"Umpires ruin the game," another fan wrote.

"I mean one of the biggest stars in the league a guy people pay to come to the park to see and you chuck him in the 1st. MLB gotta have a tough talk with that ump," one fan wrote.

Some fans condemned Walsh for repeating mistakes:

"Are you going to call another poor game like you did when we played SF?" one fan asked.

"Same ump. Missed 26 calls that night against SF," one fan added.

"I’m so sick of these umpires making it all about themselves. I say this as a Nationals fan," one fan chimed in.

Phillies fans boo at Coors Field after Bryce Harper's ejection

Bryce Harper is a star player for the Phillies. The slugger has a huge fan base even if it means playing out of town. Phillies fans at the stadium couldn't help as they booed in reaction to his ejection.

Bryce Harper has a great start this season with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. He has a batting clip of .279, with a .388 OBP and a .929 OPS. In 172 appearances at the plate, Harper drove in 31 runs for his team.

The Phillies are on to a great start and are riding a six-game winning streak. With a 37-14 record, the team leads the MLB and tops the NL East.

