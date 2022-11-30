The Tampa Bay Rays have made contact with two-time National League Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom's camp. It's a bit of a head-scratcher as the Rays are a small-market team. It would surprise many around the league if the Rays were the ones to land Jacob deGrom.

Most fans can't knock the Rays for doing their due diligence. They're interested in the superstar pitcher, and could try and get creative with their offer. They offered All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman last year. Going after superstars isn't entirely new to them.

Some New York Mets fans are having a good laugh at the Rays trying to sign deGrom. They don't think the team has nearly enough money to make a modest attempt at signing him.

Fans want to see Jacob deGrom back in the Mets' rotation. When healthy, he is one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire league. In his nine years with the Mets, he's put together an 82-57 record, a 2.52 ERA, and 1,607 strikeouts.

"Are they trying to get deGrom to buy the team?" one fan asked.

"Love the courage they had to shoot their shot," explained another.

PhiloSophmoric @PSophmoric @SNYtv @martinonyc About what? Hopefully this dispels the “he wants to play close to home” narrative. He wants to get paid, pure and simple @SNYtv @martinonyc About what? Hopefully this dispels the “he wants to play close to home” narrative. He wants to get paid, pure and simple

Ryan @Rkeary23 @SNYtv @MarinoMLB @martinonyc Yeah and probably asked him if he would take a $30 million pay cut @SNYtv @MarinoMLB @martinonyc Yeah and probably asked him if he would take a $30 million pay cut

Stanzo @ncostanzo24 @SNYtv @martinonyc Unless deGrom is looking for a 2 year/$5 million contract with unlimited access to pet the stingrays and a team store gift card I don’t see it @SNYtv @martinonyc Unless deGrom is looking for a 2 year/$5 million contract with unlimited access to pet the stingrays and a team store gift card I don’t see it

New York Mets fans don't think the Rays stand a chance of signing Jacob deGrom. They don't think the team has close to enough money to even entertain him.

The largest contract the Rays have given out was to shortstop Wander Franco. They gave him $233 million over 12 years. They've never given out a big-time contract to a free agent like what deGrom is rumored to get.

Jacob deGrom would be an excellent fit on the Tampa Bay Rays' starting rotation

If the Tampa Bay Rays could land Jacob deGrom, they'd have an excellent starting pitching rotation. Shane McClanahan pitched well enough to earn himself his first All-Star game selection last season. He put together a 12-8 record with a 2.54 ERA and 194 strikeouts.

Tyler Glasnow is another pitcher who has shined for the Tampa Bay Rays. The team extended him through 2024 this past season. He was the team's 2021 Opening Day starter. Glasnow was sidelined for much of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Adding deGrom would make the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation one of the best in baseball. If they can figure out a way to sign him, they'll become an instant contender for the World Series next season.

