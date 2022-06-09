"ARE YOU KIDDING ME BRO F**K THESE ASTROS", "Astros have hit Julio Rodriguez twice today" - Houston Astros pitchers hit Julio Rodriguez twice, Seattle Mariners fans lose it on Twitter

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez was hit by pitches twice in his team's 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Seattle have now snatched two games in their three-game road series against Houston.

Rodriguez was hit first by Houston reliever Brandon Bielak in the top of the sixth inning with a 92.8 mph sinker. It hit Rodriguez straight in the left elbow. In the rookie's very next plate appearance, he was again hit by a 90-plus mph sinker, this time by Seth Martinez, who grazed his left hand. Rodriguez expressed his displeasure over the incident.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Julio Rodríguez was just hit on his left triceps by a 92.8 mph sinker from the Astros' Brandon Bielak here in the 6th inning: Julio Rodríguez was just hit on his left triceps by a 92.8 mph sinker from the Astros' Brandon Bielak here in the 6th inning: https://t.co/RLT5QYndWZ

The young stud didn't look as bothered by the Astros hitting him the first time, though it was visible that he was in pain.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ Julio Rodríguez is hit by a pitch in his second straight plate appearance, and he's not thrilled about it -- a 91 mph sinker from Astros reliever Seth Martinez.



Scott Servais lingered on the top step of the dugout ... No warnings issued. Julio Rodríguez is hit by a pitch in his second straight plate appearance, and he's not thrilled about it -- a 91 mph sinker from Astros reliever Seth Martinez. Scott Servais lingered on the top step of the dugout ... No warnings issued. https://t.co/koHErjmZJZ

The second time around, he was visibly upset. Was this payback from the series-opening between the two teams? It can be recalled after a scuffle between the benches after a pitch was thrown to Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France, Julio Rodriguez hit a home run and was pumped up while rounding the bases. Fans can only hope to speculate.

Seattle Mariners fans livid about Julio Rodriguez getting hit twice

After the scuffle from a few days ago, Seattle Mariners fans still remember what transpired after two of their batters were hit in the game, and in earlier's game, it was their top rookie that was thrown at by Astros pitchers.

mariners fourth outfielder @KingBauers ARE YOU KIDDING ME BRO FUCK THESE ASTROS ARE YOU KIDDING ME BRO FUCK THESE ASTROS

Another fan expressed his hate for the situation and had some colorful words for the Houston Astros.

One reporter pointed out that the tension was palpable and one wrong move by either team could result in another scuffle.

Greg Bailey @GregBailey13 Sitting on a powder keg at Minute Maid. Next hit batter and this thing gets interesting. #Astros Sitting on a powder keg at Minute Maid. Next hit batter and this thing gets interesting. #Astros

A particular fan stated that the Astros' bullpen was already prepared to take action against the Mariners' batters.

Fruit Punch Samurai @HeelGabe It's on sight for the Astros bullpen. It's on sight for the Astros bullpen.

One fan said the Houston bullpen cannot pitch fairly to the rookie Rodriguez.

Simon Lopez @musicandwaves #SeaUsRise @astros have to hit Julio because they are too soft to pitch to him fairly @astros have to hit Julio because they are too soft to pitch to him fairly 😅 #SeaUsRise

One particular fan wanted payback in the form of Jose Altuve getting plunked.

Kris @HuskiesFan19 Every time that Altuve comes up the Mariners better throw at him! Getting tired of the Astros throwing at all our guys consistently! Every time that Altuve comes up the Mariners better throw at him! Getting tired of the Astros throwing at all our guys consistently!

A Mariners fan stated that the Astros should be thankful that Seattle is a respectful baseball club.

Max (Julio Rodriguez enjoyer) @MaxC_206 Astros are lucky they're playing a classy organization Astros are lucky they're playing a classy organization

One fan reiterated and ordered to put an end to hitting Julio Rodriguez.

Even after Rodriguez was hit twice, the Mariners still had the last laugh in this affair against the Astros as they won the contest 6-3. Both teams will get a day off tomorrow with the Mariners heading home and hosting the Boston Red Sox on Friday while the Houston Astros continue their homestand against the Miami Marlins.

