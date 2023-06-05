Ever since Marcus Stroman took the shortened 2020 season off with injury, he has been a new beast on the mound. Now, it looks as though the pitcher's confidence has hit an all-time high.

On June 4, Stroman got the ball against the San Diego Padres as they rolled into Wrigley Field. Despite being one of the most touted teams in the offseason.

In the top of the 5th inning, Stroman struck out Padres stud Juan Soto looking. After the strikeout, Marcus Stroman mimicked Soto"s trademark "Soto shuffle", a move that was popularized by the young Dominican during his 2019 World Series run as a member of the Washington Nationals.

Fans, who are sometimes turned off by Marcus Stroman's animated antics, seemed to love it. Some even went as far as to refer to the 32-year old New York native as having some of the best moves in the game.

Originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, Stroman spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career pitching north of the border. In 2017, his fourth season with the Jays, Stroman posted a 3.09 ERA to coincide with his 13-9 record. After the season, the then-26 old was gifted a Gold Glove, and finished 8th in AL Cy Young voting.

Midway through the 2019 season, Marcus Stroman was traded to the New York Mets. In 2021, he pitched well for the team, pitching a league-best 33 games and leading the Mets rotation in wins. Neverthelss, he departed the Mets in free agency, opting instead to sign a 3-year deal worth $71 million with the Chicago Cubs.

Despite being one of the most touted teams in the offseason, the San Diego Padres are failing to get it done. The team currently sits in their division's fourth place on account of their 27-32 record. Soto, a former Rookie of the Year runner-up is also having a hard time. The 24-year old is hitting .253, and has gone 1-for-15 over his past 5 games.

Marcus Stroman needs to walk a thin line

While Stroman's goading can be entertaining, the illustrated pitcher will need to ensure that his moves are done tastefully and not excessively. If Stroman dances the wrong way and angers the opposition, it could bring a lot more harm and than good on him, as well as his teammates on the Cubs.

