It's safe to say that Corbin Carroll has quickly become a household name. The favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award has put the league on notice, showcasing his incredible speed during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

Given the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks don't carry the same gravitas as franchises such as the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, casual fans may not be familiar with the budding superstar. However, thanks to the D-Backs reaching the World Series, everyday baseball fans are witnessing firsthand the greatness of Corbin Carroll.

The rookie sensation was at it again during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series, as the outfielder tied the game with a stand-up two-run triple. Even though hitting triples is the most difficult play in baseball, Carroll's incredible speed on the basepaths made it look easy.

This play has not only sent Arizona Diamondbacks fans into a frenzy but also baseball fans across the globe who may be getting their first look at Carroll. Some have already gone as far as to name him the World Series MVP.

Although Carroll has made a name for himself among die-hard fans who have paid attention all season, this may be the moment that Corbin Carroll becomes a household name on par with Aaron Judge or Juan Soto.

Corbin Carroll has enjoyed an eye-popping first full season in the MLB

In his first full season in the major leagues, Carroll delivered on the hype surrounding him as he entered the year. Through 155 games this season, Carroll posted an impressive .285 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 54 stolen bases, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

The dynamic outfielder has carried that impressive regular season into the playoffs, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks pull massive upsets over the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Prior to Friday night's action, the former first-round pick posted a fantastic .304 batting average with a pair of home runs, eight home runs, and two stolen bases.