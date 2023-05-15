The Arizona Diamondbacks played a great series against the San Francisco Giants over the weekend. After losing the first game, they bounced back and took the next two in the series. Arizona needed a win on Sunday to secure the series.

It came down to the final out on Sunday. With the score tied, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. got a base hit against Tyler Rogers, allowing Christian Walker to score the game-winning run.

Both pitchers were tremendous in their Sunday outings. Brandon Pfaadt of Arizona went five innings, giving up one run on a homer, and striking out five batters. Logan Webb was even better as he went seven innings, giving up one run on three strikeouts for San Francisco.

Both teams were even on the offensive side. Arizona out-hit San Francisco, 4-3. The bats were quiet on both sides as Arizona was able to muster up a run when it counted the most.

"This young team surprising everybody reminds me of the 2021 Suns team that almost got it done! I like it!" one fan tweeted.

"What a game! Great series," another fan tweeted.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans couldn't be happier with their team's performance on Sunday. This is now the team's third series win to start the month of May.

The win moves the Diamondbacks to 23-18 this season, which is good for second place in the National League West. They trail the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by three games.

Arizona Diamondbacks have been turning heads this season

The Arizona Diamondbacks have gotten off to a great start this season. Many young and exciting players have moved the needle for the team.

They're quietly led by Zac Gallen, one of the most underrated pitchers in the game. He's 6-1 on the year with a league-leading 57.1 innings pitched. He also leads the league in game started (9), betters faced (218), WHIP (0.855), and SO/W (8.75).

Offensively, they've gotten a great start from rookie outfielder Corbin Carrol. He's hitting .283 on the year with five home runs and 10 stolen bases. If he keeps this up, he'll be a favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

This isn't the same Diamondbacks team of the past. They have some exciting players that can carry the team to success. If they keep up this pace of play, they'll definitely be a postseason team.

