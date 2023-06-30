The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The move was made in time for the 14th-ranked prospect in MLB to face his older brother David Fletcher, who is a shortstop for Arizona's weekend opponent, the Los Angeles Angels.
It is the second time this season that Dominic Fletcher has been called up from the minors by the Arizona Diamondbacks. During a three-week stretch in May, the younger Fletcher hit .308 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and 10 runs over 78 at-bats in 22 games.
However, that streak of games ended when he was sent back to Reno following a 6-for-39 slump.
In Triple-A this season, Fletcher was hitting .325 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 36 runs in 151 at-bats over 35 games. In four minor league seasons, Fletcher is hitting .299 with 35 homers and 176 RBIs. The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping the 25-year-old can keep those types of numbers going at the MLB level.
The Diamondbacks also called up outfielder Kyle Lewis from Reno, while demoting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and outfielder Pavin Smith.
Pfaadt is one of the organization's most highly regarded pitching prospects, but has an ERA of 9.83 with a record of 0-3 in his six major league starts. Smith was hitting just .190 in 184 at-bats in his fourth season with the team.
Fletcher was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft out of the University of Arkansas. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, he hit .298 with 33 homers and 147 RBIs.
Arizona Diamondbacks sitting atop NL West standings
The Diamondbacks are sitting pretty atop the National League West standings with a record of 48-34 heading into this weekend's series against the Angels.
Arizona, which has been at or near the bottom of the division since making the team's last playoff appearance in 2017, has been cruising along this season on the strength of the organization's top young talent. The Diamondbacks have a two-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers and are up 2.5 games on the San Francisco Giants.