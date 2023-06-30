Create

Arizona Diamondbacks fans react as outfielder Dominic Fletcher called up, will face brother in game vs. Los Angeles Angels: "A feel good moment" 

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jun 30, 2023 22:26 GMT
Arizona Diamondbacks fans react as outfielder Dominic Fletcher called up, will face brother in game vs. Los Angeles Angels
Arizona Diamondbacks fans react as outfielder Dominic Fletcher called up, will face brother in game vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

The move was made in time for the 14th-ranked prospect in MLB to face his older brother David Fletcher, who is a shortstop for Arizona's weekend opponent, the Los Angeles Angels.

Cool story: The Diamondbacks are calling up outfielder Dominic Fletcher, their No. 14th ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, sources said. He is the brother David Fletcher and the two will be facing one another tonight in Anaheim.

It is the second time this season that Dominic Fletcher has been called up from the minors by the Arizona Diamondbacks. During a three-week stretch in May, the younger Fletcher hit .308 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and 10 runs over 78 at-bats in 22 games.

However, that streak of games ended when he was sent back to Reno following a 6-for-39 slump.

The Fletcher Bowl appears to be a go #Dbacks twitter.com/byrobertmurray…
The angels won’t even have the best fletcher on the field this series 😭 twitter.com/byrobertmurray…
This is actually a feel good moment Congratulations to Dominic and I hope he does good but bad against us 😭😭 twitter.com/byrobertmurray…

In Triple-A this season, Fletcher was hitting .325 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 36 runs in 151 at-bats over 35 games. In four minor league seasons, Fletcher is hitting .299 with 35 homers and 176 RBIs. The Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping the 25-year-old can keep those types of numbers going at the MLB level.

We are seeing so many great young players getting called up this year. Seems more than normal. This is another great one. twitter.com/ByRobertMurray…
Dom on his way back to the show! #ProHog twitter.com/byrobertmurray…
This is prettty cool twitter.com/byrobertmurray…

The Diamondbacks also called up outfielder Kyle Lewis from Reno, while demoting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and outfielder Pavin Smith.

Pfaadt is one of the organization's most highly regarded pitching prospects, but has an ERA of 9.83 with a record of 0-3 in his six major league starts. Smith was hitting just .190 in 184 at-bats in his fourth season with the team.

Baseball is the best!! twitter.com/byrobertmurray…
They couldn’t keep Dominic Fletcher out of The Show for too long. twitter.com/byrobertmurray…
Yooo the súper Fletcher bro going head to head this weekend!! twitter.com/byrobertmurray…

Fletcher was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft out of the University of Arkansas. In three seasons with the Razorbacks, he hit .298 with 33 homers and 147 RBIs.

twitter.com/ByRobertMurray… https://t.co/2VavhIIFDs

Arizona Diamondbacks sitting atop NL West standings

Dominic Fletcher of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants.
Dominic Fletcher of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants.

The Diamondbacks are sitting pretty atop the National League West standings with a record of 48-34 heading into this weekend's series against the Angels.

Arizona, which has been at or near the bottom of the division since making the team's last playoff appearance in 2017, has been cruising along this season on the strength of the organization's top young talent. The Diamondbacks have a two-game lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers and are up 2.5 games on the San Francisco Giants.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...