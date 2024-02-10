Arizona Diamondbacks Rumors: 3 hitters expected to be on team's radar, per insider 

The Arizona Diamondbacks are actively exploring the free-agent market for right-handed hitters to complement Joc Pederson in a platoon role. MLB analyst Mark Feinsand revealed that the Diamondbacks are specifically in search of a player to pair with pair with Pederson, who, despite being signed as the designated hitter, has historcially struggled against same-handed lefty pitching.

1 - Tommy Phan emerges as a possible fit for a reunion with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Feinsand highlighted three potential candidates the Arizona Diamondbacks are considering for this platoon role. The first is Tommy Pham, a familiar face to the Diamondbacks who had been acquired from the New York Mets during the previous summer’s trade deadline. Pham had a mixed performance with Arizona, batting .241/.304/.415 with a 92 wRC+, showing a notable dip from his earlier contributions with the Mets. Despite his struggles, Pham’s ability to hit lefties reasonably well and cover multiple outfield positions makes him a viable option.

2 - Randal Grichuk

Randal Grichuk is another player on the Diamondbacks’ radar, having displayed a solid performance with a .267/.321/.459 triple-slash and a 100 wRC+ split between the Colorado Rockies and LA Angels last season. Grichuk’s proficiency against left-handed pitching, with a .328/.388/.607 slash, suggests he could be an excellent fit for the platoon role. His defensive skills, particularly in right field, align with the team’s needs.

3 - Adam Duvall

Adam Duvall, the third option, spent the 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox and exhibited power with a .247/.303/.531 line, including 21 home runs and a 116 wRC+. Duvall, known for his lack of plate discipline, may not be as seamless a fit as the other candidates. He possesses reverse splits and struggled against lefties, but his ability to play all three outfield positions and his offensive capabilities make him a consideration.

Among the three, Grichuk emerges as a potentially strong fit for the Diamondbacks, given his prowess against left-handed pitchers. However, the team may need to navigate the complexities of Grichuk’s role, potential everyday aspirations, and financial considerations.

As the Diamondbacks aim for another deep playoff run, finding a slugger who can exploit left-handed pitching effectively alongside Pederson remains a priority. The impending decision on the right-handed hitter for the platoon role will significantly impact the team’s lineup dynamics and their prospects for the upcoming MLB season.

