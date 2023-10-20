For the Arizona Diamondbacks, Game 3 of the NLCS was do or die. Thankfully for fans in the desert, their team found a way to bend the low-scoring affair in their favor in one of the most exciting ways possible.

After relief pitcher Paul Seward struck out Alec Bohm to redeem himself for walking Bryce Harper, it was up to the D-Backs to get things done in the bottom of the ninth. The 45,000+ fans at Chase Field held their breath, awaiting the third walkoff postseason win in Diamondbacks history.

The winning run came courtesy of an RBI single off of the bat of Ketel Marte. Marte, who has been a Snake since 2017, joins Tony Womack and Luis Gonzalez as the only players in D-Backs history to record a walk-off RBI. Both Womack and Gonzalez had their respective moments in 2001, the year the D-Backs won the World Series.

"UH OH WE THINK WE GOT OUR SWAGGER BACK. #EmbraceTheChaos" - Arizona Diamondbacks

After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth, Pavin Smith reached on an infield single. Then, Emmanuel Rivera hit a screamer to Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner. In typical Turner fashion, the $300-million shortstop gunned down Gurriel at the plate, deflating the electric energy in the stadium.

However, after Geraldo Perdomo walked, it was up to Ketel Marte to face All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel. In a hit that was eerily similar to Gonzalez's 2001 walk-off hit against the New York Yankees, Marte tapped the high fastball into center field, winning the game for his team.

With the victory, the Arizona Diamondbacks have avoided going down 3-0 to the reigning NL champions. On Friday night, they will have a chance to draw even, converting the NLCS into a best-of-five matchup.

25-year-old rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt also deserves significant credit for the win. Despite owning an ERA over five in the regular season, Pfaadt fanned eight Phillies over the course of 5.2 scoreless innings.

Game 3 walkoff is a psychological victory for the Arizona Diamondbacks

After getting thrashed by the Phillies 15-3 over the first two games of the series, many believed that the Arizona Diamondbacks were destined to relent. However, after winning Game 3 with swagger, the team has a new lease on the series.

Having already beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the NL's best teams in the NLDS, the D-Backs know they can win. Now, they are a bit closer to a spot in the Fall Classic.