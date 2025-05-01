Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 1

The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets are meeting for Game 3 of their series on Wednesday at Citi Field. This will be the rubber match, with the series tied 1-1.

Zac Gallen started for the Diamondbacks, and Kodai Senga is on the mound for the Mets. This is a matchup between two of the best teams in the National League.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Arizona Diamondbacks 0 0 New York Mets 0

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Player Stats

Arizona Diamondbacks

Batters - AZ AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS CarrollRF 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.295 0.987 PerdomoSS 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.264 0.801 Smith, P1B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.338 1.089 Naylor, JDH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.315 0.884 Suárez, E3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.198 0.826 Gurriel Jr.LF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.181 0.547 Thomas, ACF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.288 0.749 Tawa2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.182 0.728 Herrera, JC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.103 0.395 Totals 5 0 1 0 0 2

Pitchers - AZ IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Gallen 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 5.4 Totals 1 1 0 0 0 1 0

New York Mets

Batters - NYM AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS LindorSS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.306 0.866 Soto, JRF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.239 0.746 Alonso1B 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.349 1.139 WinkerDH 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.21 0.673 Vientos3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.212 0.691 NimmoLF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.216 0.672 TorrensC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.258 0.711 McNeil2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.333 1.056 Taylor, TCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.222 0.592 Totals 4 0 1 0 0 1

Pitchers - NYM IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Senga 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 1.17 Totals 2 1 0 0 0 3 0

