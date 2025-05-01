  • home icon
  • Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 1

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 01, 2025 17:46 GMT
The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets are meeting for Game 3 of their series on Wednesday at Citi Field. This will be the rubber match, with the series tied 1-1.

Zac Gallen started for the Diamondbacks, and Kodai Senga is on the mound for the Mets. This is a matchup between two of the best teams in the National League.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Total
Arizona Diamondbacks0 0
New York Mets0
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Player Stats

Arizona Diamondbacks

Batters - AZABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
CarrollRF1010000.2950.987
PerdomoSS1000010.2640.801
Smith, P1B1000010.3381.089
Naylor, JDH1000000.3150.884
Suárez, E3B1000000.1980.826
Gurriel Jr.LF0000000.1810.547
Thomas, ACF0000000.2880.749
Tawa2B0000000.1820.728
Herrera, JC0000000.1030.395
Totals501002
Pitchers - AZIPHRERBBKHRERA
Gallen11000105.4
Totals1100010
New York Mets

Batters - NYMABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
LindorSS1000000.3060.866
Soto, JRF1000000.2390.746
Alonso1B1010000.3491.139
WinkerDH1000010.210.673
Vientos3B0000000.2120.691
NimmoLF0000000.2160.672
TorrensC0000000.2580.711
McNeil2B0000000.3331.056
Taylor, TCF0000000.2220.592
Totals401001
Pitchers - NYMIPHRERBBKHRERA
Senga21000301.17
Totals2100030
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

