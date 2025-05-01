Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 1

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Player Stats
Arizona Diamondbacks
Batters - AZ
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
CarrollRF
1
0
1
0
0
0
0.295
0.987
PerdomoSS
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.264
0.801
Smith, P1B
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.338
1.089
Naylor, JDH
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.315
0.884
Suárez, E3B
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.198
0.826
Gurriel Jr.LF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.181
0.547
Thomas, ACF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.288
0.749
Tawa2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.182
0.728
Herrera, JC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.103
0.395
Totals
5
0
1
0
0
2
Pitchers - AZ
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Gallen
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
5.4
Totals
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
New York Mets
Batters - NYM
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
LindorSS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.306
0.866
Soto, JRF
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.239
0.746
Alonso1B
1
0
1
0
0
0
0.349
1.139
WinkerDH
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.21
0.673
Vientos3B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.212
0.691
NimmoLF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.216
0.672
TorrensC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.258
0.711
McNeil2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.333
1.056
Taylor, TCF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.222
0.592
Totals
4
0
1
0
0
1
Pitchers - NYM
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Senga
2
1
0
0
0
3
0
1.17
Totals
2
1
0
0
0
3
0
About the author
Ryan Burks
Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.
Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.
His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.
When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.