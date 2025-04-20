Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga earn Mets catcher's respect after shutout victory

As the New York Mets earned a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on Saturday, first baseman Pete Alonso and starting pitcher Kodai Senga were arguably the most important players for the hosts.
Senga was on the mound for 5.2 flawless innings, striking out four and allowing only three hits, shutting out the Cardinals' hitters. Meanwhile, Alonso recorded two RBIs, including a towering blast to the second row of left field.
Appreciating the duo's important efforts in getting their team the win, Mets catcher Luis Torrens gave a shoutout for their efforts via his Instagram stories.
Although Torrens would usually be the Mets' second-choice catcher in a fully fit roster, he is set to get plenty of playing time this season, with usual starter Francisco Alvarez facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his left hand during batting practice just before the regular season started.
Pete Alonso and Kodai Senga are two of the Mets' most consistent performers in the 2025 season so far
Having made several quality acquisitions over the past offseason, there was plenty of excitement among Mets fans, with many naming the team as the favorite for the NL East and World Series.
However, despite all the hype surrounding the newly acquired stars, it has been Pete Alonso and Kodai Senga who have arguably been the best hitter and pitcher for the team this season.
Alonso has been showing everyone why his powerful batting style earned him the nickname "Polar Bear." The first baseman is batting .356, hitting six home runs and driving in 23 runners.
Meanwhile, Senga has bounced back like New York fans would have hoped, after missing a large chunk of 2024 due to injury. The Japanese ace boasts a 3-1 record, along with a 0.79 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
As the Mets aim to follow up on a successful 2024 season, their fans also hope Alonso and Senga can continue to lead by example.