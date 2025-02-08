Kodai Senga receives warm welcome from Yu Darvish, pens heartwarming message for Padres star

Japanese ace Yu Darvish often invites his fellow countrymates during the offseason to catch up with each other and also do some workouts. The Padres pitcher had invited New York Mets starter Kodai Senga to his residence in San Diego for a heartwarming reunion.

Senga, who turned 32 on Jan. 30, posted a photo with Darvish, expressing his appreciation for Darvish’s warm welcome and birthday wishes, calling it a memorable experience.

"Spent some time with Mr. Darvish in San Diego. I received a warm welcome with birthday wishes, thank you for another year 😊," Senga wrote.

He playfully added:

"I look so small with Mr. Dar," referring to Darvish's taller stature.

In the photo, Senga and Darvish posed in the backdrop of a luxurious wine display. Darvish gifted a stylish Louis Vuitton backpack for Senga's birthday.

While Yu Darvish has long been a key pitcher in MLB, Kodai Senga has grown into one.

After an impressive rookie season in 2023, which saw Senga post a 12-7 record and a 2.98 ERA with 202 strikeouts across 166.1 innings pitched. In 2024, he missed the majority of the season with different injuries. He returned for the postseason but struggled, posting a 12.60 ERA in three appearances totaling 5.0 innings.

Yu Darvish played a hand in bringing Kodai Senga over to States from Japan

After the conclusion of the Pacific League Climax Series, Kodai Senga expressed his wish to come to MLB and pitch at the highest of stages. In Dec. 2022, he signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets.

During the introductory press conference, Senga revealed that he was in touch with Yu Darvish for some years before finally deciding to head west and land in New York.

"For the last few years he's been in contact with Yu Darvish, and he's given him a lot of good advice," Senga said through a translator. "Every time he did speak to Darvish and other pitchers as well, it gave him more excitement to come over and pitch in the States."

Senga has been a big revelation in the majors. With the Mets aiming for the World Series in 2025, he has a big hand to play.

