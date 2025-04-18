MLB analyst calls out Mets fans over Juan Soto treatment using Pete Alonso example

This past offseason was defined by the massive, record-setting contract that Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets. The ultra-talented outfielder signed a 15-year, $765 million deal to make the jump from the New York Yankees to their cross-town rivals, potentially changing the market forever in the process.

Despite having one of the most impressive careers so far for a 26-year-old, Juan Soto has struggled so far this season. The New York Mets star has not looked like himself yet in 2025, posting a .221 batting average with only a single home run with 7 RBI and a career-worst .773 OPS.

That being said, Mets some fans are remaining patient with Soto, pointing out the fact that it is still very early in the 2025 season. This is something MLB analyst and radio show host Sal Licata took aim at on the latest episode of his program. Licata shared his frustration with Mets fans claiming that it is still early in the season to panic about Juan Soto, while also declaring Pete Alonso as the NL MVP.

"It can't be 'Pete Alonso's an MVP, told you so! Told you so! He's our three-hole hitter, MVP!" but yet with Soto, 'it's only 20 games.' Which one is it? Why can the same Met fans who say that we're ridiculous for criticizing Soto for 20 games, put Pete Alonso in the MVP conversation after just 20 games?" Ticata said.

While Sal Ticata might be frustrated by the way New York Mets fans are treating Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, the hard-hitting first baseman has been tremendous so far this season. Through 19 games this season, Alonso has posted a .343 batting average with 5 home runs and 21 RBI, certainly putting his name in early NL MVP conversations.

"It's got to be both ways. Is it only 20 games or is it convienent for you to make the argument? Bottom line is, we're sports fans, we're irrational, we react to what's happening now. Pete Alonso's been great. Ben Rice's been great. Paul Goldschmidt has been great. Juan Soto has not, and that's me putting it mildly," Licata continued.

Juan Soto raised some eyebrows when talking about the Mets lineup compared to his time with the Yankees

Although it is early in the 2025 season and there is plenty of time for Soto to turn things around at the plate, the young superstar may not have helped the chemistry in the team clubhouse. In an interview with the New York Post, Soto perhaps got a bit too honest about the difference between the Mets and Yankees lineups.

Soto explained that it was more difficult to hit when he did not have a player like Aaron Judge batting behind him. "I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me," Soto explained, however he faced plenty of push back considering that Pete Alonso has been batting behind him.

Aaron Judge is the reigning AL MVP, however, as mentioned above, Pete Alonso has been red-hot at the plate, which should provide plenty of protection for Soto when it comes to opposing pitchers. While the interview may have been with good intentions, it has not helped his standing with fans who are frustrated with his slow start to the year.

