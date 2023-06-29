Arjun Nimmala Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats, and projected pick for high school star who swapped cricket for baseball

Born in Florida to Indian parents, Arjun Nimmala and his family never forgot his roots. Throughout his childhood, the family would often return to India on holidays to visit relatives.

The Nimmala would stay in Vijayawada, a city of one million in Andhar Pradesh, in the southeast of the country. Each visit would see the family stay for weeks at a time, and young Nimmala would try his hand at cricket.

While he did not show much promise as a bowler (cricket's version of a pitcher), he showed tremendous promise as a batsman (hitter). When Nimmala entered high school in 2019, he decided to go all-in on baseball, which was inspired by his cricket background.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiley McDaniel @kileymcd Strawberry Crest HS (FL) shortstop Arjun Nimmala, a Florida State commit. Turn the sound on for the beginning. Strawberry Crest HS (FL) shortstop Arjun Nimmala, a Florida State commit. Turn the sound on for the beginning. https://t.co/IAYCIB0VG8

"Strawberry Crest HS (FL) shortstop Arjun Nimmala, a Florida State commit. Turn the sound on for the beginning." - Kiley McDaniel

Born in 2005, Nimmala is eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft, which is set to take place in Seattle between July 9 and 11. In a field filled to the brim with talent, Nimmala is poised to do very well.

So far, scouts have been enamoured with Nimmala's hitting. Capable of driving out 40 home runs per season on account of a powerful swing. Moreover, his capabilities at the shortstop position lead many to draw comparisons to Minnesota Twins shortstop and former Rookie of the Year Carlos Correa.

At 6-foot-1, Nimmala moves very lightly on his feet. While his defensive play is commendable, scouts are truly interested in his hitting. Equipped with electric power, Nimmala has often recorded exit velocities well in excess of 100 miles per hour.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Top HS prospect Arjun Nimmala talks about transitioning from cricket to baseball and what it's like training with Francisco Lindor.



@MLBDraft | @arjun_baseball_ "For Indians, it's mostly cricket... Hopefully one day I can inspire young Indian-Americans to play."Top HS prospect Arjun Nimmala talks about transitioning from cricket to baseball and what it's like training with Francisco Lindor. "For Indians, it's mostly cricket... Hopefully one day I can inspire young Indian-Americans to play."Top HS prospect Arjun Nimmala talks about transitioning from cricket to baseball and what it's like training with Francisco Lindor.@MLBDraft | @arjun_baseball_ https://t.co/oUVOetxmwE

""For Indians, it's mostly cricket... Hopefully one day I can inspire young Indian-Americans to play."Top HS prospect Arjun Nimmala talks about transitioning from cricket to baseball and what it's like training with Francisco Lindor." - MLB Network

Arjun Nimmala committed to play at Florida State as a high school freshman, just as he was getting into competitive baseball. This past summer, Nimmala got the unique opportunity to train with Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, who is his favorite player.

Arjun Nimmala will be an MLB slugger of the future

While the Pittsburgh Pirates may not opt for Nimmala with their first overall pick, it is more than likely that the 17-year old will be able to manage a first-round selection. While the bright lights of the MLB are a far cry from the backstreets of Vijayawada, Arjun Nimmala is not letting himself forget his roots.

Poll : 0 votes