One of the Toronto Blue Jays' top draft picks from 2023, Arjun Nimmala, is already making his mark with the fans. In an interview with Toronto's social media team, Nimmala is winning new fans with his story, and now with his takes. He has already agreed to terms on his first contract.

Nimmala is still playing at the high school level, but is considered to be one of the more talented prospects from the 2023 MLB draft. No player of Indian descent has ever been drafted higher than Arjun Nimmala. Canada has a large Indian population, which was thrilled with this selection for both the player's immense talent level and for the hope of representation at the highest level.

After signing his first contract, he answered some questions for fans on Twitter.

"Virat Kohli AND Drake?" the Toronto Blue Jays tweeted.

Virat Kohli, Nimmala's favorite athlete, is one of the best cricket players of his generation. A reasonable comparison to an MLB player would be New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Hearing his favorite song by Drake will certainly catch the ear of fans in Toronto. If there is one thing Canadians love, it's hearing that someone's favorites are the same as their favourites.

Arjun Nimmala could be a difference maker for the Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have found an excellent balance between their farm system and acquiring players from other teams. The ultimate hope would be that Nimmala can follow in the footsteps of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. While that is a lofty goal, the belief is that Arjun Nimmala could reach those heights. He would need the right situation.

In his first batting practice with the team, he certainly impressed all the on-lookers.

Mitch Bannon @MitchBannon #BlueJays 2023 1st round pick Arjun Nimmala just took a round of BP in Toronto. Ripped an opposite field homer 10 rows past the road bullpen in right to end the round.

MLB draft picks are often nearly impossible to predict, but that doesn't stop fans from getting excited. Sometimes, these players are used in trade packages, but that's not a fun future to anticipate. With all the hype and expectations around him, the path to the big leagues could be tougher than some expect. However, he will have the full force of his team's fanbase cheering him on.

