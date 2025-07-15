"Aroldis Chapman, Alex Bregman going nowhere" - MLB insider leaks Red Sox’s trade deadline blueprint to bolster WS title hopes

The Boston Red Sox haven't looked competitive this season, leading to several trade rumors about Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman. Bregman, who signed a three-year, $120 million deal in the offseason, may opt out after this season in search of a better deal. Chapman has also only signed a one-year deal.

With expiring contracts of Bregman and Chapman, the Red Sox may consider trading them for a nice haul of prospects and future draft picks. However, one MLB insider doesn't think so.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is still not buying the idea that the Red Sox will be trading either of these two superstars. Instead, he feels the franchise will be buyers at this trade deadline, trying to make the team more competitive so that they can make a deep postseason run come October.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, Passan said:

"Aroldis Chapman’s going nowhere, Alex Bregman’s going nowhere. They’re gonna add, and if they get another starting pitcher who can be at the top of that rotation with Garrett Crochet — Brian Baio pitching so well, Lucas Giolito — the Boston Red Sox are legitimate World Series contenders."

Alex Bregman and Red Sox may start contract negotiations soon

With Alex Bregman, the Red Sox have two options. Either give him a nice, lucrative extension or trade him off. The franchise may prefer the former.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, contract extension discussions have yet to begin. The opt-outs after the 2025 and 2026 seasons in place in Bregman's contract give the third baseman strong leverage at the negotiation table. He and his agent, Scott Boras, can demand a substantial extension or push Boston to trade him before he enters free agency.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden says if no extension is reached, Bregman could be dealt to the Mariners, Tigers or Brewers. The Cubs have also surfaced in speculation, given past interest during free agency.

Another MLB insider, Ken Rosenthal, called rumors of a Bregman trade “preposterous,” noting he’s “critical to the equation” both on and off the field.

“The possibility of the Boston Red Sox trading third baseman Alex Bregman is remote," Rosenthal wrote. "So remote, you’d sooner see a certain 5-foot-4 reporter in a bow tie dunking on the 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama."

Moreover, a Red Sox official reportedly said trading Bregman makes no sense.

All these reports suggest that the Red Sox front office and Bregman's camp will be extremely busy coming up with something before the trade deadline.

