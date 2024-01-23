Aroldis Chapman Free Agency Update: World Series-winning reliever set to join the Pirates on $10,500,000 deal

According to MLB insiders Joel Sherman and Francys Romero, Aroldis Chapman, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have come to an agreement on a one-year, $10.5 million deal. The veteran relief pitcher was one of the biggest bullpen names remaining on the open market following the signing of Josh Hader by the Houston Astros.

"Aroldis Chapman has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Pirates, per source. @francysromeroFR and @Joelsherman1 were on it." - @Feinsand

A two-time World Series champion, Aroldis Chapman will bring his title experience to an up-and-coming Pittsburgh Pirates squad. Although this may not have been the destination for Chapman that many experts would have predicted, it's an interesting fit for both player and team.

The one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chapman's perspective will not only allow him to continue playing in the MLB but should present him with an opportunity to continue working in high-leverage situations. David Bednar will likely continue as the team's closer, however, Chapman should see opportunities as a set-up man.

"Pirates, LHP Aroldis Chapman reportedly agree to 1-year deal, per http://MLB.com's @Feinsand" - @MLB

The deal is also interesting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The signing of Chapman is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Pirates given the minimal commitment to the veteran. If Chapman struggles, they can move on from him without issue, but if he can pitch like he did during his All-Star seasons, the Pirates will have landed a valuable backend reliever.

The Pirates could use Aroldis Chapman as a trade chip in 2024

Another reason why the signing is a win-win for the Pittsburgh Pirates is the fact that Chapman will likely be a trade deadline asset for contenders. Last season, the 35-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, who much like the Pirates, are in a rebuilding phase.

"@Rangers acquire LHP Aroldis Chapman from the @Royals for LHP Cole Ragans and Minor League OF Roni Cabrera." - @MLB

Chapman enjoyed a bounceback season for the Kansas City Royals, so once they decided that they were no longer in contention, the club traded him to the Texas Rangers for Cole Ragans and Roni Cabrera. Ragans looks like a core piece for the Royals moving forward, whereas Chapman helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series title.

Look for the Pittsburgh Pirates to pull a similar move this season if they find themselves out of the playoff picture.

