"Arriving this fall & we can’t wait to meet you sweet little one" - Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his wife Cara Smith are expecting their first child this fall

Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Cara announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child this fall.

In one of the photos, Cara Smith and the catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Will Smith, held an ultrasound image.

"We’re having a baby!!! Arriving this fall & we can’t wait to meet you sweet little one." - @ Cara Smith

In another photo posted on the Dodgers official Instagram account, Cara and Will were holding a onesie with "Baby Smith" written on it.

How awwwwdorable!

Cara is featured in a flowery outfit with circular earrings in the maternity photoshoot. Her hair tumbled over her shoulders in gentle waves. Will, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a black polo style shirt.

"Baby Smith, coming soon! Congratulations, @caramartinellsmith and @will.smith." - @ Dodgers

Cara Martinell, now Smith, met her husband, Will Smith, at the University of Louisville in 2015.

"Off to spring training for this one! Go chase your dream!!" - @ Cara Smith

During the 2019 off-season, Will proposed to Cara, and they got engaged.

"I’m head over heels for this man! I get to marry the love of my life!!!" @ Cara Smith

The couple got married in December 2020.

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" - @ Cara Smith

Before getting married, Will and Cara also did a pre-wedding photoshoot.

"30 DAYS until “I DO” - @ Cara Smith

Cara Smith was recently spotted with Will Smith during a baseball game. Her pregnancy glow was evident as was her lovely baby bump.

"Such a special and memorable night!! I can never put into words how proud I am of you always!!!" - Cara Smith

Dodgers Will Smith and his wife Cara have been together and have had a lovely relationship for a long time.

Who is Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife Cara Smith?

Cara Martinell, who is now Cara Smith, is the stunning spouse of Will Smith, a well-known Los Angeles Dodgers catcher.

Cara Smith was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 28, 1995, and attended Kentucky Country Day. She earned her degree in teaching from the University of Louisville. Cara taught first grade for three years. Until she met Will, she had never been a baseball fan. Cara didn't understand the game at first, but she has since grown to adore it. Kara Smith now has 15.4 million Instagram followers.

