"As he should be. Cy Young szn incoming" - Cubs fans expect big year from Justin Steele after being named Opening Day starter

Justin Steele was stellar for the Chicago Cubs last season. Over 30 starts, the hard-throwing lefty put together a 16-5 record with a 3.06 ERA and 176 strikeouts on 173.1 innings pitched.

On Saturday, manager Craig Counsell named Steele the club's Opening Day starter. He will get the ball on March 28 when the Cubbies take on the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last year, Steele made his first All-Star game appearance and finished fifth in the National League Cy Young Award running. He was vital to much of the team's success in 2023.

Fans could not be happier with the decision from Counsell to name Steele the Opening Day starter. They have huge expectations for him following a successful year.

"As he should be. Cy Young szn incoming" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"I'm so excited for Opening Day! Go out there and show em king" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When Steele takes the mound against the Rangers, it will be the first lefty drafted to start on Opening Day for the Cubbies.

Justin Steele could headline a sneaky good Cubs rotation

Cubs Justin Steele (Getty Images Plugin)

Justin Steele will have to operate as the Cubs' ace this season. They lost fiery starter Marcus Stroman in the offseason when he signed a deal with the New York Yankees.

Stroman was great for the Cubbies but faced some limitations during the second half of the season. A rib cartilage fracture placed him on the IL in August while the team tried to make a swing at the postseason.

With Stroman gone, Counsell and the front office decided to sign international pitcher Shota Imanaga. He will likely work as the No. 2 pitcher in the Cubbies rotation.

Imanaga is also a lefty and sits in the mid-90s. He has a great feel for all of his pitches, and while he does not throw the hardest, he is effective as a strikeout pitcher.

He struck out nearly 30% of the batters he faced in the NPB, walking just 3.7%. Many scouts believe that will transition to the big leagues.

While they lost a pitcher in the offseason, they gained one with a high ceiling. Styeele and Imanaga could be a favorable one-two punch for the Cubbies this year. Do not be surprised if they take off this season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.