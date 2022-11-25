Rumors are circulating that the New York Yankees are going to roll out Oswald Peraza as their Opening Day starting shortstop. He made his debut for the Yankees in 2022 and showed some spark. He took over for Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop in the playoffs.

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Cone believes the rookie has shown enough to be the team's starting shortstop. On his podcast, Toeing the Slab, he reiterated that the shortstop job is up for the taking. But Oswald, being the true shortstop, may have a leg up on everyone else.

He was ranked as the team's number three prospect coming into 2022. He played in 18 games for New York last season. In those 18 games, he had a slash line of .306/.404/.429. Fans are ready for him to take over as the team's shortstop.

"As it should be" one fan explained.

"Well that's pretty neat" said another.

Jersey John @calmerthan_you @ToeingTheSlab Clearly Peraza has the inside track at SS. Curious to see if they move Volpe to 2B assuming that neither are traded. @ToeingTheSlab Clearly Peraza has the inside track at SS. Curious to see if they move Volpe to 2B assuming that neither are traded.

DavidM @DAMIZRA @ToeingTheSlab That's right but the problem is Cashman. He doesn't do what is better for the team , he will try to Justify his trades @ToeingTheSlab That's right but the problem is Cashman. He doesn't do what is better for the team , he will try to Justify his trades

mikeyshades @michael93735300 @ToeingTheSlab @TalkinYanks PARAZA WILL OUTRIGHT WIN THE SHORTSTOP JOB OVER IKF WITH EASE!!!!!! @ToeingTheSlab @TalkinYanks PARAZA WILL OUTRIGHT WIN THE SHORTSTOP JOB OVER IKF WITH EASE!!!!!!

His biggest moment came in Game Two of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. He made a stellar defensive play to rob Jose Altuve of a base hit. If he can make plays like that consistently, then the Yankees will be in good hands at shortstop.

Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke OSWALD PERAZA YOU CANT MAKE IT UP HAHA WHAT A PLAY OSWALD PERAZA YOU CANT MAKE IT UP HAHA WHAT A PLAY https://t.co/Ex0mz8fzJI

How likely are the New York Yankees to re-sign Aaron Judge?

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game 1

The market for superstar Aaron Judge is starting to heat up. The San Francisco Giants pulled out all the stops during their meeting with the reigning American League MVP. They connected the slugger with NBA All-Star Steph Curry's camp.

It looks like the two teams that are most likely to sign Judge are the Giants and the Yankees. Neither team has made a public offer yet. He's looking for a record-breaking deal, which is something both of these teams are capable of doing.

All signs point to Judge re-signing with the New York Yankees. He's mentioned that he's enjoyed his time playing in New York. It's also the only team he's ever known.

San Francisco has never played a player more than $200 million. Their team president came up with the Oakland A's, which is a team that is incapable of getting into a bidding war over anybody. Many around the league are pointing this out as a key advantage the Yankees have over the Giants.

New York got out in front when they re-signed first baseman, Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo and Judge have become good friends both on and off the field. Could the team re-signing Rizzo be enough to secure Aaron Judge?

As the Aaron Judge free agency tour starts to get underway, it will be interesting to see what other teams the star meets with.

