“As a fan, I do enjoy shorter games" - Former World Series champ Kris Medlen advocates for MLB's pitch clock

With nearly a decade of MLB experience, former pitcher Kris Medlen understands the technicalities of getting outs on the mound. Even though his playing days are behind him, Medlen remains a student of the game.

In a recent interview with Braves Today, Kris Medlen was asked to reflect on the state of the modern game by writer Zac Blackerby. Medlen, who retired in 2018, had some particularly intriguing takes on the pitch clock, which made a debut in the league this past season.

In the interview, the 38-year old backed up MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's pitch clock. According to Kris Medlen, the clock doesn't bother him too much from a pitching perspective, and he has been enjoying the shortened games. The former pitcher claimed:

"I don't think the pitch clock would totally affect me and my mentality, but me, as a fan, I do enjoy 45, 30 minutes shorter games."

The pitch clock is designed to stimulate offense and shorten games. With the bases empty, pitchers have twenty seconds to deliver their pitch, or twenty with a runner on base. Conversely, hitters are penalized if they are not ready to hit by the eight-second mark. In 2023, the first season with the pitch clock, game times dipped from over three hours to about two hours and forty minutes.

A native of California, Kris Medlen began his career with the Atlanta Braves in 2009. Three years later, Medlen posted a 1.57 ERA across 138 innings split between the rotation and the bullpen, and finished in the MVP conversation on account of the success.

After missing the 2014 season to Tommy John recovery, Medlen signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals. The 2015 season would see Medlen make 15 appearances and post a 4.01 ERA as the Royals swept to their first World Series victory in 30 seasons. Since retiring in 2018, Medlen has taken up a job as an analyst at Bally Sports.

Kris Medlen is part of the growing chorus of voices who back the pitch clock

Other names like Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer and former NL Cy Young winner John Smoltz are just two of the plethora of pitchers who back the pitch clock. While Manfred's new feature was originally seen as a detraction from the game, many pitchers and hitters alike are starting to see the functionality.

Pitchers have seeminly made the transition fine, and game times are significantly shorter. Sounds like a win on all fronts.

