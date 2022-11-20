Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball will be headed to the auction table later this month at the Goldin Auctions House. Texas attorney Cori Youmans caught the record-setting ball that will be auctioned off after he turned down a $3 million offer.

After discussing it for weeks with his wife, sports reporter Bri Amaranthus, and his lawyer, they decided it would be best suited to sell the ball at an auction house.

"It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it," Youmans told ESPN.

"As a fan, I'm curious to see what it's worth, who buys it and what they do with it."

The 62nd home run that Aaron Judge hit this season broke the American League record that has stood since 1961. Roger Maris hit 61 HRs that season, then going past legendary baller Babe Ruth's record of 60 HRs in the 1927 season.

On the night that Youmans caught the ball, he held discussions with the Yankees' executive director of security, Eddie Fastook, who tried to negotiate the terms of the return but that didn't turn out to be fruitful.

Youmans was offered the chance to meet Judge and exchange greetings and memorabilia with him, but the 35-year-old Texas Rangers fan had to say no to Eddie.

Aaron Judge says he won't be bidding on the record-setting ball

When he received the AL MVP award, reporters told Aaron Judge about Youmans choosing to decline the $3 million offer.

Judge responded by saying that at the end of the day it was Cori's choice and whatever decision he took for his family would work out well.

"That's a lot of money. But I guess he's got a better plan or thinks he can get some more," Judge said (via Washington Post).

"He caught the ball, he's the one that made the play out there in left field, so it's his right to do what he wants with it. Hopefully he's making the right decision for him and his family.''

When asked whether he himself was willing to buy the ball back from Youmans, the 30-year-old responded that the price tag was too much for him as he hadn't signed his free agent deal yet.

"I haven't signed my free agent deal yet, so I think that's a little out of my price range right now," Judge said jokingly

It is expected that Aaron Judge's 62nd HR ball might break Mark McGwire's record 70th HR ball which was sold for $3.05 million.

