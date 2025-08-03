"As heated as I've seen Aaron Boone" - 5X WS champ reacts to Yankees skipper's blowup on first-base coach over baserunning blunder

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was seen out of his natural calm character following a blunder at first base during the game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.The incident happened in the third inning when Paul Goldschmidt hit the ball high up in the air, and the Marlins' second baseman caught it. All this while, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was wondering between first and second, possibly confused about where the ball went.Chisholm Jr. realized it late that it was only at second base and as he tried rushing back to the base, he was caught short as the Marlins were able to end the inning.Moments later, on the live broadcast, Aaron Boone was caught having a heated conversation with Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman. It was regarding the blunder in the previous inning.Announcer Michael Kay asked Five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neil who should be blamed here: the player or the coach?&quot;I'm not defending Chapman here,&quot; O'Neil said. &quot;I understand what Boone's doing, but what about the players’ culpability? Yeah, I think the players are the ones to blame, but you know, the first base coach and the third base coach, they do have a job.&quot;I mean, at that point, you're screaming, 'Get back! Get back!' So you know what? There's blame on both parts. But again, this can't just brew all game. You've got to realize this is a game you're trying to win. You're down 1-0. You've got to get past it.&quot;O'Neil was a little surprised seeing Boone getting agitated with his own coach.&quot;That's about as heated as I've seen Aaron Boone in the dugout talking to a coach, huh?&quot; O'Neil added.O'Neil also took a shot at the Yankees coaching staff, saying:&quot;Yeah, I mean, fundamentals of the game are taught in spring training, and there's certain things that managers, you know, are very responsible for, and base running's one of them.&quot;Jazz Chisholm Jr. seemingly got an earful from Aaron BooneIt was not only Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman who had to endure Aaron Boone's frustration. As soon as the third inning was over, another camera angle showed Chisholm Jr. heading inside the clubhouse and Boone following him. It likely meant a discussion over the blunder at first base.Michael Kay said the incident didn't reflect well on Boone. He said:&quot;Because to be brutally honest, you don't know where it ends. Players' fault, coaches' fault, managers' fault, but when it continues to happen, it's not reflecting well on Boone, so obviously he's getting hot about it.&quot;The Yankees ended up losing the game 2-0, as mistakes like this have continued to plague them over the last month and so.