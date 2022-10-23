Hannah Jeter, the wife of Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, once spoke about how fascinated she was with the following her husband got throughout his career.

In a special edition of The Players Tribune in 2017, Hannah spoke about how she reacted to Yankee fans' support towards Derek Jeter. She said:

"It was a wild feeling, seeing all of that affection live and up close. It felt almost as if New York and I were dating the same person. As if I was in love with the same person as millions of other people."

Jeter captained the Yankees to five World Series titles, with a 14-time All-Star selection across a two-decade career. He eventually announced his retirement in 2014, ending a glittering career in the MLB. He was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 at Cooperstown after being picked on 396 of 397 ballots, with the Yankees retiring his No. 2 jersey in 2017.

Derek Jeter preferred to keep his life private during his playing days as a New York Yankee

Jeter was highly known to be a private person and liked staying clear of the paparazzi during his playing career. In 2013, he spoke to Chris Myers about how he likes to draw the line with his fans. He said:

“I’ve grown up here. I’ve been here since I was 20 years old. I know people are curious to know but I think there has to be some line drawn and I try to keep some things private. I don’t open up about everything...I don’t bring the game home. When the game is over, you try to forget about it. You can have bad days, you learn from it, but you move on."

Derek Jeter spent two decades with the New York Yankees, ending a glorious reign with the franchise in 2014

The five-time Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award winner was a cult hero for many Yankees fans during an era that brought them tremendous success. Jeter became an instant sensation in the Bronx, featuring with some of the best athletes in the world after a stellar rise in his Yankee career.

