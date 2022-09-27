"I don't open up about everything" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was big on keeping his private life under wraps 

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is known to be a private person and likes to keep his personal life out of the media. He once disclosed the same and spoke to Chris Myers about it in a 2013 interview.

When Myers asked Jeter about his private life in New York and how fans wanted to know his whereabouts, Jeter said:

“I’ve grown up here. I’ve been here since I was 20-years-old. I know people are curious to know but I think there has to be some line drawn and I try to keep some things private. I don’t open up about everything.”

Jeter also spoke about how he balances his game and his personal life:

“I don’t bring the game home. When the game is over, you try to forget about it. You can have bad days, you learn from it but you move on.”

WATCH:

In a 2015 interview with “The Hollywood Reporter,” Jeter said that he never wanted to read anything negative about himself in the media:

“I was always scared that I'd see my name and then scroll to see what they're saying. And I didn't want to deal with that when I was playing. I'd tell my family and friends, 'If you read something or hear something, don't tell me about it.' I didn't want to read negativity."

Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995 and retired in 2014.

Derek Jeter: MLB legend and star

Derek Jeter, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, played for 20 seasons with the New York Yankees. Jeter received a lot of recognition during his legendary career, including for 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees.

The Miami Marlins and Jeter announced in February 2022 that they had officially ended their relationship. Jeter was working as the CEO.

Christina De Nicola @CDeNicola13



Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot I start a staycation tomorrow, so I shall leave you with another photo that I took at #Marlins Minor League development camp.Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot I start a staycation tomorrow, so I shall leave you with another photo that I took at #Marlins Minor League development camp.Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot https://t.co/75ErQfvoPQ

"I start a staycation tomorrow, so I shall leave you with another photo that I took at #Marlins Minor League development camp. Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo and Geoff DeGroot" – Christina De Nicola

Jeter was recently recognized by the Yankees during his Hall of Fame induction tribute night.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. https://t.co/pMfNHOYWoc

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Jeter is married to Hannah Jeter and the duo share three daughters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far