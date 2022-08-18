"As if to mark the house as his territory” - Alex Rodriguez allegedly relieved himself on his cousin's floor while suspended for taking performance-enhancing drugs

In January 2014, the reputation that former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez built over the years was in shambles. Alex was suspended from 211 Major League Baseball games for performance-enhancing drug usage. In June 2015, Yuri Sucart, Alex's cousin, was accused of supplying steroids to Rodriguez from the Biogenesis of America clinic.

In the middle of Alex's MLB suspension, another allegation came from Carmen Sucart, the wife of Yuri Sucart, and further tarnished Rodriguez's image.

Carmen stated that Alex visited their Miami property, which he had given them as a gift in 2010. He threatened to ruin the family if they revealed that he had been using performance-enhancing medications. Carmen also claimed that A-Rod didn't bother to ask where the washroom was and allegedly urinated in her house.

"He peed on the floor. He was so arrogant, he came into my house like he thought he was a god."

Carmen went on to add that Alex's insulting gesture was his way of "marking his territory."

Alex Rodriguez bribed his cousin, Yuri Sucart, to keep his PED use a secret

Alex Rodriguez paid his cousin Yuri Sucart a lump sum amount of around $1 million to not reveal his usage of PEDs in 2013. According to "Sports Illustrated," Alex's cousin Yuri Sucart threatened to reveal him unless he paid huge quantities of money. Rodriguez consented and gave Sucart a $700,000 payment and three more installments totaling $200,000.

"I want you to put this in the paper. Alex is so poor, the only thing he has is money," she said. "He sleeps with his money, he will die with his money. He is the devil. He is evil."

Rodriguez's suspension ended in 2015. He returned to the MLB only to announce his retirement in 2016. Although seven years have passed, Alex has lost respect in the eyes of many fans. He continues to face backlash from MLB enthusiasts.

Currently, Alex is a baseball player-turned-entrepreneur and is the CEO of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm.

