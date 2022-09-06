“As a Miami native, I am thrilled to now expand the UFC GYM brand across Miami” - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez scooped up UFC Gym franchise for his hometown Miami in 2017

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez joined forces with UFC GYM in 2017 to open a new fitness facility in Miami, which is also the New York Yankee star’s hometown.

Sprawling over an area of 24,000 square feet, the gym features multimillion-dollar facilities, including a fitness training recovery center, innovative equipment, and group classes. The fitness center is located in Midtown Miami.

According to MMA Mania, A-Rod was thrilled to expand the gym in Miami.

“As a Miami native, I am thrilled to now expand the UFC GYM brand across Miami. The UFC GYM brand represents the best in fitness and, starting with our Kendall facility, all of our members will have the opportunity to transform their lives with some of the most innovative training techniques utilized by the best athletes in the world."

The Miami franchise is Rodriguez’s second club, after the wildly popular 31,000-square-foot UFC GYM in Kendall.

"Alex Rodriguez (@arod) buys UFC GYM Kendall, with plans for more http://hrld.us/2mMo4Wm"- Miami Herald

UFC GYM’s inspiring tweet:

UFC GYM @UFCGYM What workout are you doing today?

UFC GYM Midtown Miami, Florida

"Walking into the gym laser focused on our fitness goals and the workout ahead What workout are you doing today? UFC GYM Midtown Miami, Florida" - UFC GYM

"Walking into the gym laser focused on our fitness goals and the workout ahead What workout are you doing today? UFC GYM Midtown Miami, Florida Find a Gym: https://bit.ly/2QmqyPJ" - UFC GYM

Rodriguez is a 2009 World Series champion,14-time All-Star, three-time MLB American League MVP, and CEO of A-Rod Corp.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016.

Former New York Yankee star Alex Rodriguez is a well-known fitness enthusiast

A-Rod frequently posts videos of his workouts on social media. He recently posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen running uphill.

"Run, Forrest, Run!” – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez motivated his fans and posted a video where he’s seen working out on a vacation.

“I love getting a work out in even when I’m on vacation. I’m always open to trying new exercises. What’s your favorite? 💪🏼” – Alex Rodriguez

In 2020-21, A-Rod went on a weight loss journey. He disclosed his transformation in an Instagram post and teased fans by asking: "What food is your weakness?"

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips." - AlexRodriguez

Given everything, it is now understandable why Rodriguez is dating fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

"Alex Rodriguez works out with rumored gal pal Kathryne Padgett https://trib.al/NyfsQro" - New York Post

Rodriguez currently co-hosts “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN.

