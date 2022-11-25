According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the San Francisco Giants approached Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors to help them in their pursuit of Aaron Judge.

As per Pavlovic:

"As part of their pitch, the Giants put Judge in touch with Steph Curry's camp, hopeful that the two superstars could connect as Judge weighs his decision, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.”

The four-time All-Star has a relatively restricted pool of suitors because of his expected demands, but that has minimal impact on his power. The Los Angeles Dodgers are anticipated to play alongside the Giants, and a meeting with the New York Yankees is a possibility.

Stephen Curry's presence won't have a significant influence on Aaron Judge's choice

It won’t have a major impact on Aaron Judge’s decision, but a team trying to sign the American League MVP might as well use every available weapon.

“My report on Aaron Judge for @MLBNetwork this morning — including his meeting with #SFGiants ownership. @MLB #MLBNHotStove” – Jon Morosi

Judge, who is reportedly currently in San Francisco, previously visited the Giants and listened to Joc Pederson, a veteran and former player for the LA Dodgers, make a recruiting pitch.

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson: “We’re ready when you are Aaron Judge”

The 30-year-old outfielder Pederson requested that the American League MVP sign with the Giants in a message on Instagram on Tuesday night.

“'I got 99 problems … winning ain’t one. We’re ready when you are @thejudge44,' Pederson wrote, referring to Judge’s jersey number and the famous Jay-Z song “99 Problems.” - SF Giants on NBCS

Without a doubt, Judge is the player with the highest level of interest among those vying for free agency this year. He came close to winning the Triple Crown and led the league in almost all important offensive metrics.

Roger Maris, a fellow Yankee who has owned the AL single-season home run record since 1961, was eclipsed by Judge. Judge had 177 hits, 131 RBIs, and 133 runs in addition to his 62 home runs.

Steph Curry plays basketball for the National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors (NBA). Curry, who is recognized as one of the all-time greats in basketball and the best shooter in NBA history, is credited with modernizing the game by motivating teams and players to make more 3-pointers.

He was chosen for the All-NBA team eight times, was twice named the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP), won four NBA titles, and was also selected as the NBA Finals MVP and NBA All-Star Game MVP.

