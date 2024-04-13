"As is tradition" - Rockies fans frustrated as Kris Bryant leaves game early Saturday with back stiffness after crashing into wall

Colorado Rockies slugger Kris Bryants came into the new season with a lot to prove. He has had a problem staying on the field, playing in 122 games for Colorado over the last two seasons.

He may find himself missing some more action this season as he left Saturday's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays early after crashing into the outfield in the first inning. He stayed in the game until the fourth when he was removed.

Bryant left the game due to back stiffness, and there has been no update on his injury. Manager Bud Black stated to the media that they would wait until Sunday to see how the slugger feels.

An injury to Bryant is the last thing that fans wanted to see, especially this early into the season. They do not have much faith that he will be able to stay in the lineup throughout the season.

"As is tradition" - one fan posted.

"And so it begins" - another fan posted.

This is a club that could all the help it can get, especially playing in a division as tough as the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hopefully, this injury is minor and will not affect Bryant too much.

"Get well soon Bryant" - said another.

"Sweet prince get better" - said another.

Fans took to social media to wish Bryant a speedy recovery. This has been something the fanbase has gotten used to over the years.

Kris Bryant has had problems staying off the IL after signing with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies - Kris Bryant (Image via Getty)

In Kris Bryant's first season with the Rockies in 2022, he was limited to just 42 games. A lower back strain and plantar fasciitis plagued him the entire year, and the 2023 season was more of the same.

Last year, Bryant played in 80 games, missing time due to a bruised heel and a fractured left index finger fracture. It has been frustrating for the veteran slugger, to say the least.

Staying off the field as much as he has recently has taken a toll on him. He told reporters ahead of the 2024 season that playing sporadically has affected his mental health.

Manager Bud Black did not seem too worried about the injury. According to him, he does not believe the injury was too severe.

