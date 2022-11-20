Asdrubal Cabrera: Net worth in 2022, MLB Career, and current team 

Asdrubal Cabrera was recently in the news for reacting poorly to a celebrated home run in the Venezuelan Winter League. The pitcher who gave up the hit was unhappy, chirping at the celebrating player as he jogged his way down to first.

When he rounded that base, Cabrera, who was playing first base, clotheslined the runner, igniting a benches-clearing brawl.

He has had a long MLB career. He debuted with the Cleveland Guardians (which were then called the Indians) in 2007 and remained with them until he was traded to the Washington Nationals in 2014.

He joined the Tampa Bay Rays for one season before heading to the New York Mets until 2018, when he was shipped off to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The next season, he was with the Texas Rangers before rejoining the Nationals for the next two years. In 2021, he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks before landing with the Cincinnati Reds.

Despite not being with a team currently, the MLB infielder is not officially retired. He is 37 and believes he has some left in the tank and is trying to showcase that in Venezuela.

Asdrubal Cabrera net worth

According to Net Worth Post, the infielder's net worth is a little more than one million dollars at an estimated $1.3 million. His most recent salary was for a little over $8 million a year.

Asdrubal Cabrera career statistics

Despite never being a superstar, Cabrera has had a nice career for himself. Over his 15 years in the MLB, he has amassed a 29.6 career bWAR.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

His career slash line is .266/.329/.423. He has 195 career home runs and 869 RBI in his career. His career wRC+ was 104, so he was an above-average hitter despite a few poor seasons.

His value was often found in defensive versatility, but he wasn't exactly an incredible defender. He has a career -48 defensive runs saved at shortstop, -9 at third base, -12 at second base and was a neutral defender with 0 at first base.

Without an official retirement, some team may take a flier on him this offseason.

