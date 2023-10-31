Astros’ $115,000,000 superstar Yordan Álvarez meets Mexican soccer icon Héctor Herrera after Dynamo's playoff triumph

The MLB postseason ended about a fortnight sooner than what Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros would have hoped for.

Nonetheless, Álvarez, who is used to being involved in playoff games in late October, made sure to at least attend one after the Astros’ excruciating American League Championship Series loss to division rivals Texas Rangers.

Álvarez was in attendance Sunday night at Shell Energy Stadium during the Houston Dynamo's 2-1 win in their best-of-3 opener that kicked-off their MLS Cup Playoffs run. The result also marked Dynamo’s first playoff win at home since October 2017.

The Astros slugger and his wife, Monica are close friends with Dynamos standout Héctor Herrera and his wife, Shantal Mayo. The Mexican football icon scored the opening goal of the game, putting Dynamo in the driving seat midway through the first half as the Álvarez crew cheered him on.

After the game, Yordan Álvarez, who signed a six-year contract extension worth $115,000,000 last year, headed down to the field to congratulate his friend. Herrera, in response, handed over his jersey to Yordan.

This wasn’t the first time that the two had met pre or post-game. Herrera has also shown up at Astros games before. He threw the ceremonial first pitch during Game 2 of the Astros’ American League Division Series encounter against the Minnesota Twins.

The Dynamo-Real showdown is far from over. Houston will be heading to Utah for the next leg on Nov. 6. If a third game is required, Dynamo will enjoy home advantage once again.

A friend to Yordan Álvarez, an icon to millions - the incredible career of Héctor Herrera

Before moving to the MLS in 2022, Dynamo captain Héctor Herrera had already established himself as one of Mexico’s finest players to ever play abroad.

Herrera has played for FC Porto and Atlético Madrid - two of the biggest teams in European soccer, and amassed over a century of caps - 105 of them to be precise - for the Mexican national team.

A midfielder who will cover every blade of grass once he steps onto the pitch - that’s how ardent soccer fans will always remember Héctor Herrera.