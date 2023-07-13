Astros 2024 Schedule: Key Games, how to watch, and ticket details

Regardless of personal feelings about the Houston Astros, they have been one of the most successful franchises in recent years. While they were caught cheating during the 2017 World Series, many within the organization believe that their World Series championship last season was a form of redemption for the club.

Now, halfway through the 2023 season, the Astros find themselves as true World Series contenders yet again. However, while the team will be focussing on their defending their title, fans of the team can already begin planning ahead as the 2024 schedule has already been released.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The #Astros 2024 season schedule is out! It starts at home against the New York Yankees and includes a series out of the country." - @KHOU

Houston is set to open their 2024 season on March 28th with a four-game homestand against their postseason rivals, the New York Yankees. Following the matchup with the Bronx Bombers, the club will remain at home to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Texas.

The Houston Astros will be one of the MLB teams participating in international games in 2024

One of the biggest matchups of the 2024 campaign for Houston will be against the Colorado Rockies on April 27th and 28th. The reigning World Series champions will take on the Rockies in Mexico City, Mexico. This will be the first time the club has played an international game since they squared off against the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey, Mexico.

Shawn Spradling @Shawn_Spradling



Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies



🗓️April 27th-28th (2 games)

Mexico City, MX



The name has been changed from Mexico Series to Mexico City Series. MLB in Mexico is OFFICIAL for 2024:Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies🗓️April 27th-28th (2 games)Mexico City, MXThe name has been changed from Mexico Series to Mexico City Series. MLB in Mexico is OFFICIAL for 2024:Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies🗓️April 27th-28th (2 games) 📍Mexico City, MXThe name has been changed from Mexico Series to Mexico City Series. 🇲🇽 https://t.co/7CizFKfuEy

"MLB in Mexico is OFFICIAL for 2024: Houston Astros vs Colorado Rockies. April 27th-28th (2 games), Mexico City, MX. The name has been changed from Mexico Series to Mexico City Series" - @Shawn_Spradling

Before Houston's trip to Mexico City, they will make another trip that they have not made in many years. From April 23rd to April 25th, Houston will return to Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, for the first time since 2013. This series will undoubtedly draw sold-out crowds as it's been a decade since the team made its way to the north Chicago area.

Mike Smith @Danger009Mouse Astros just released their 2024 schedule. Atlanta Braves coming to Houston April 15-17, 2024.



Yeah, you know I'll be there...might stay all week! Astros just released their 2024 schedule. Atlanta Braves coming to Houston April 15-17, 2024. Yeah, you know I'll be there...might stay all week! https://t.co/pcpmym5OxO

"Astros just released their 2024 schedule. Atlanta Braves coming to Houston April 15-17, 2024. Yeah, you know I'll be there...might stay all week!" - @Danger009Mouse

Another key matchup for Houston during the 2024 season will see them take on the Atlanta Braves at home from April 15th to the 17th for the first time since they won the World Series in 2021.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes