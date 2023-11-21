Alex Bregman has another feather in his crown in addition to his MVP and Silver Slugger awards. The 2023 New Owner of the Year Award goes to Bregman.

"I am very honored to receive this award.” Astros 3B Alex Bregman @ABREG_1 has been named one of two 2023 New Owners of the Year (tie) by @OwnerView Bregman Family Racing entered the sport of Thoroughbred racing this year with the purchase of eight horses.@KHOU - JBristolKhou

Having bought eight horses, Bregman and his wife Reagan intend to race their horses coast-to-coast starting in 2023. This year, No Nay Mets, the remarkable three-time stakes winner, has represented Bregman Family Racing.

"The love of horse racing goes back generations in my family, and I’ve always been a fan," said Alex Bregman.

"It’s incredible to have my own horses now and to be able to share the sport with my teammates and fans and to be an ambassador for the sport. I am very honored to receive this award."

Bregman ran for the No Nay Mets this year, who won the stakes three times, in addition to Game Seven, Cadillac Candy, Goldblooded, Kodiac Wintergreen, Soloshot, Homerunhappy, and Miss San Gabriel.

Alex Bregman's networth

The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman signed his most recent deal in 2020. It assured him a five-year $100 million value. He makes almost $20 million a year on average. In addition, he got a $10 million signing bonus.

SOLOSHOT ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ - bregmanfamilyracing

At the moment, Alex Bregman endorses twelve different companies. Adidas, Rawlings, Easton, Marucci, eBay, H-E-B, Cards and Culture, Oura Ring, and MUNICIPAL are some of these brands. The two major brands he supports are eBay and Adidas.

Alex Bregman has five distinct business ventures. Bregman's Podcast, Breggy Bomb Salsa, Salsa Fuego, PHW Productions, and Bregman Family Racing are these.

As the name implies, Bregman hosts a podcast called Bregman's Podcast. You may download the podcast via the Apple store, YouTube, or his official website.

